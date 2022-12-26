Shakira receives great news about her legal problems.

Find out the details of this new revelation.

The Colombian singer could have a second chance.

Shakira receives great news. The Colombian singer has had perhaps one of the most difficult years of her life. She has had to make quite drastic and important family decisions regarding the breakup of her 12-year-relationship with Piqué.

In addition, Shakira had a hard time as her father’s health deteriorated, though he is now stable. She also had a legal problem with the Spanish treasury, but this may soon be resolved, allowing the artist to breathe a sigh of relief.

Shakira receives good news regarding her tax debt

On a weekly basis, journalists Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa reveal details about the singer’s life and how she’s doing. Now, they have reported good news regarding Shakira’s legal matter, which had a time limit to be resolved.

Both journalists have explained on their podcast that Shakira’s audience in Barcelona, ​​where her alleged tax fraud is being reviewed, has just acquitted the former motorcycle champion Sito Pons in a similar case, according to El Periódico. Filed Under: Shakira gets good news