Are her legal problems over? Shakira receives great news before the end of year!
Shakira receives great news. The Colombian singer has had perhaps one of the most difficult years of her life. She has had to make quite drastic and important family decisions regarding the breakup of her 12-year-relationship with Piqué.
In addition, Shakira had a hard time as her father’s health deteriorated, though he is now stable. She also had a legal problem with the Spanish treasury, but this may soon be resolved, allowing the artist to breathe a sigh of relief.
On a weekly basis, journalists Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa reveal details about the singer’s life and how she’s doing. Now, they have reported good news regarding Shakira’s legal matter, which had a time limit to be resolved.
Both journalists have explained on their podcast that Shakira's audience in Barcelona, where her alleged tax fraud is being reviewed, has just acquitted the former motorcycle champion Sito Pons in a similar case, according to El Periódico.
Here’s what happened
This news could be quite positive for the Colombian singer, since in a case that is very similar to Shakira’s, athlete Sito Pons’s lawyer has won his acquittal.
This would mean that Pau Molins, accused of six tax crimes, is going to be pardoned since the lawyer has gotten an acquittal. He is the same one who is managing the tax case of Sale el Sol singer, Shakira. This is good news for her, that she may be celebrating.
How did these legal problems for Shakira start?
Let us remember that the Monotonía singer, was accused of not paying 14.5 million euros in taxes to Spain between 2012-2014, according to the BBC. Now, the results of this similar case indicates that Shakira could resolve this legal conflict.
Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez are always one step ahead when it comes to Shakira's life. They also reported that she will be moving to Miami at the end of 2022, something that benefits her a lot in matters of emotional healing.
Shakira signed a separation agreement with Piqué: It’s official!
According to Infobae, almost two months ago, the former couple met to sign the separation agreement. The first to appear was Shakira, wearing a black outfit and dark glasses, which made her look spectacular, as she is monopolizing headlines these days.