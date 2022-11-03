Shakira gives an update about her father’s health (VIDEO)

How the singer helps her father in the hospital.

Shakira is helping her dad with his treatments.

Find out what happened to Shakira’s father William Mebarak.

It has been a tough year for Shakira and her family because, in addition to the fact that the Las de la Intuición singer has had to deal with the breakup with her partner of 12 years, Gerard Piqué, she is dealing with her father’s health problems.

William Mebarak Chadid, the father of the famous singer, is having a difficult time with his health. However, the international artist is with him and has proven to be a great daughter. Shakira demonstrated it in a recent video where she also gave an update about her father’s health.

Shakira helps her father with his rehabilitation

A few days ago, the Spanish media announced that the singer’s father had been hospitalized again in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where he lives. This comes after Mr. William had a bad fall a few months ago, and his health has deteriorated since.

The Can't Remember to Forget You singer posted a video on Instagram where she showed her millions of fans how she is helping her father with his recovery. In the video we can see Shakira helping her father with the rehabilitation, a very tender gesture.