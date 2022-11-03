Search

Inicio » English » Shakira gives an update about her father’s health (VIDEO)

Shakira gives an update about her father’s health (VIDEO)

By 
  • How the singer helps her father in the hospital.
  • Shakira is helping her dad with his treatments.
  • Find out what happened to Shakira’s father William Mebarak.

It has been a tough year for Shakira and her family because, in addition to the fact that the Las de la Intuición singer has had to deal with the breakup with her partner of 12 years, Gerard Piqué, she is dealing with her father’s health problems.

William Mebarak Chadid, the father of the famous singer, is having a difficult time with his health. However, the international artist is with him and has proven to be a great daughter. Shakira demonstrated it in a recent video where she also gave an update about her father’s health.

Shakira helps her father with his rehabilitation

Shakira news health father
PHOTO: Instagram

A few days ago, the Spanish media announced that the singer’s father had been hospitalized again in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where he lives. This comes after Mr. William had a bad fall a few months ago, and his health has deteriorated since.

The Can’t Remember to Forget You singer posted a video on Instagram where she showed her millions of fans how she is helping her father with his recovery. In the video we can see Shakira helping her father with the rehabilitation, a very tender gesture. Filed Under: Shakira’s father health update

Shakira’s words of support for her dad

Shakira news health father
PHOTO: Getty Images

During Halloween, the world-class artist did not hesitate to go take care of her father at the hospital. In the video we can see her helping her father to gradually recover the mobility in his legs. She encourages him to move forward, giving words of support

“Dad, lift your legs!” the singer tells him while Don William makes an effort to achieve this goal. The sweetest thing of all is how she celebrates it and shows him that with effort, he can make progress. “Look, look Oh yeah! That’s what I’m talking about, yes sir!” said the singer celebrating her father’s achievement. Filed Under: Shakira’s father health update

Fans show love and support for the singer

PHOTO: Instagram

Later, the singer kisses her father’s feet as a sign of love and support. This gesture seemed very cute to her almost 80 million followers on Instagram. “My heart broke, but I’m dying of love,” wrote one user.

“The way she loves his daddy. God bless her greatly.” “The son who honors his father and mother will be blessed.” “I love you Shakira, what a beautiful daughter’s love.” “Just as you treat your parents, that’s what you are, blessings to your father.” “Excellent daughter.” “You are a queen and you deserve a king, not a villain.” Some people did not miss the opportunity to take a jab at Piqué: “The diamond that Piqué let go for picking up stones.” “Exemplary mother, exemplary daughter, exemplary artist.” Filed Under: Shakira’s father health update

What happened to Shakira’s dad?

PHOTO: Getty Images

Paparazzo Jordi Martí has ​​been following every move of Shakira, Piqué and their family. After the singer officially announced her breakup with the footballer, the Spanish paparazzo has been tracking them constantly.

Now, he has given updates about the Monotonia singer’s father. “Apparently Don William’s health is getting worse. From sources very close to the family, I learned that Shakira’s father suffered a stroke so he had to undergo emergency surgery,” said the Spanish journalist. (SEE VIDEO HERE) Filed Under: Shakira’s father health update

