Shakira was caught crying while talking to a fan in New York
Shakira was caught crying in NYC. Shakira has positioned herself at the top despite expressing the pain of her split Gerard Piqué through controversial songs. She recently was caught in New York City, where she performed Music Session #53 with Bizarrap on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Colombian singer was on the verge of tears while chatting with woman at the M&Ms store. It’s not known what they were talking about. Shakira was also accompanied by her children Sasha and Milan.
Shakira achieves great success with songs about Piqué
This is not the first time that Shakira has been seen crying since her split with Piqué. She was also crying in Barcelona recently. “She wasn’t doing well, she was in a tracksuit and she had a sad face,” said a witness.
It seems that for Shakira it was not enough to rail against Piqué in Music Session #53, her collaboration with Bizarrap. She recently released a new song with Karol G where they both lash out at to their exes.
According to CNN en Español, Shakira was caught crying while chatting with a fan inside a candy store in New York City. The Colombian singer looked very emotional as she spoke to the unknown woman.
The photographs began to circulate on social media and it isn’t known if they were captured by the press or simply a bystander. The photos were posted by @KevinPrt44 on Twitter.
The Colombian singer performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
“Shakira went to an M&Ms store in New York after her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She was seen moved in the store while talking to a fan,” @KevinPrt44 tweeted.
In the photographs, Shakira can be seen wearing a casual outfit. Later she can be seen talking with another woman inside the store. It says she was a fan, but it’s not confirmed that she wasn’t someone Shakira knew.