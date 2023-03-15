Shakira was caught crying while talking to a fan in New York

Shakira cries while talking to a fan at the M&Ms store in NY.

She and Bizarrap appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

We don’t know why she was crying.

Shakira was caught crying in NYC. Shakira has positioned herself at the top despite expressing the pain of her split Gerard Piqué through controversial songs. She recently was caught in New York City, where she performed Music Session #53 with Bizarrap on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Colombian singer was on the verge of tears while chatting with woman at the M&Ms store. It’s not known what they were talking about. Shakira was also accompanied by her children Sasha and Milan.

Shakira achieves great success with songs about Piqué

Photo: Twitter

This is not the first time that Shakira has been seen crying since her split with Piqué. She was also crying in Barcelona recently. “She wasn’t doing well, she was in a tracksuit and she had a sad face,” said a witness.

It seems that for Shakira it was not enough to rail against Piqué in Music Session #53, her collaboration with Bizarrap. She recently released a new song with Karol G where they both lash out at to their exes.