Shakira could spend years in prison if she’s convicted of tax fraud in Spain

Shakira could spend years in prison if she’s convicted of tax fraud.

What is happening with her case in Spain?

Piqué recently reunited with his ex.

Shakira could spend years in prison! Shakira returned to Barcelona two months after moving to Miami to bring her children to visit her ex, Gerard Piqué. The trip has sparked all kinds of speculation, since everything indicates that her plans are to stay in Spain while her children are with their father.

Many believe Shakira has taken advantage of the trip to meet with her lawyers and prepare for her tax fraud trial that is scheduled for November. She has been accused of tax fraud by the Spanish Treasury.

Accused of not paying over $15 million in taxes to the Spanish Treasury, the singer faces a possible prison sentence of eight years and two months, and a fine of over $28 million if she’s found guilty.

Convinced that she can prove her innocence, the Colombian is going to meet with her defense team led by Pau Molins, to finalize the details of their trial strategy.