Shakira blew up at a reporter when he asked about her love life.

She told him to respect her children.

SHAKIRA BLOWS UP AT A REPORTER WHEN HE ASKS ABOUT HER LOVE LIFE After her European vacation, the renowned singer from Barranquilla made a triumphant return to Miami with her children Sasha and Milán. However, several reporters were waiting for her at the airport and bombarded her with questions about her time in London and Paris, while her children were visiting their father, Gerard Piqué. One journalist, Leonel Allegues, succeeded in making Shakira uncomfortable with a question about her alleged romance with Lewis Hamilton. This question seemed to irritate Shakira and she responded harshly.

Why was Shakira angry? As Shakira made her way through the airport escorted by police and airline staff. The reporter, Allegues from En Corto, wasted no time in asking the singer about what she did in Europe, while her children were right there. She asked firmly for respect. «Will love be given a new opportunity?» The journalist pressed, amid the bustling crowd. Shakira responded with utmost seriousness: «Please, a little respect, these are not issues to discuss here.» The reporter then apologized for the indiscreet question and continued with the interview.

An awkward moment? As soon as she arrived at the airport, the press continued to harass her. Shakira tactfully avoided answering the intrusive questions and focused on greeting the cameras. Despite attempts to involve her children, Sasha and Milan, in the conversation by asking about their schooling plans with Lionel Messi’s children, Shakira remained guarded. When the interview came out, internet users were quick to condemn the reporter’s behavior. «Imagine having the exclusive opportunity to meet Shakira at the airport, to say kind and appreciative things about her work, and instead being disgracefully DISRESPECTFUL by asking such invasive questions in front of her children,» one person commented.

«What a lack of respect» Following Shakira’s uncomfortable interview, internet users expressed their strong disapproval of the lack of respect towards the singer. Many pointed out that the interviewer’s behavior was «terrible» and inappropriate. Comments like: «Shaki was so graceful, that man crossed the line with his question, I hope he realizes how disrespectful he was, he doesn’t deserve her response.» «The interview was handled terribly.» and «Asking such a reckless question without considering the children’s presence shows a lack of professionalism and respect.»