Was Piqué looking bored and being rude to his son? A few days ago, Shakira’s eldest son’s team won a baseball championship and now the images of the game are leaking. Unfortunately, the little boy’s victory was overshadowed by the attitude of his parents. While Shakira cheered him on at all times, his father looked bored sitting in the stands. The worst thing is that, apparently, Shakira give Piqué the finger. The media in Spain are everywhere pursuing Shakira and Piqué because, since they confirmed their separation they have been constantly besieged by the paparazzi. On this occasion the images are more than scandalous, with an attitude that we rarely see from the singer. Shakira cheered at her son’s baseball game Media in Spain filmed the images that begin to go viral. Chica Picosa’s Instagram shared video of Shakira with loose hair, a green cap, a sweatshirt of the same tone and gray pants. She looks excited and she even looks desperate to get the attention of her ex in front of everyone while her son plays. The hard part came when the singer raises her middle finger as if scratching her eye, but she does it in a suspicious and furtive as if it might have been aimed at her ex Piqué.

Is Piqué’s attitude unpleasant and disrespectful? It is clear the press and the public are against Gerard Piqué because of his infidelity with his current girlfriend Clara Chía. However, on this occasion he was accused of being rude for looking bored in the middle of an important game for his son while Shakria was lively, dancing and even trying to get everyone’s attention. However, Shakira’s attitude was also considered desperate and impolite, because giving the finger to her ex raised suspicions as to whether she is really still hurt and angry with Piqué for abandoning her to be with Clara Chía Martí.

Was Shakira rude too? It was not enough for Shakira to write Te Felicito and Monotonía to declare war on her ex Piqué, because now she made an obscene gesture in front of parents, her son’s friends and even security cameras. television… or do you think she was just scratching her eye? Various media such as Excelsior, Marca and Yahoo, reported that Milan and his team won an important baseball game so that their famous parents and ex-partner had to see each other again. While Shakira cheered, shouted and moved everyone, Piqué was serious, in dark glasses and looking at his phone.

People don’t forgive Piqué for what he did to his ex The reactions to the scandalous video of Shakira and Piqué meeting again at the baseball game in Milan were immediate… They said: “I also do the same when I get angry with my husband. He secretly itches my forehead.” “ He deserves it, he’s just on the phone.” “I love her !! She represents me.” “Nothing else is going to be crushed stuck in the cell phone and with airpods, what are you going for, son, all of us mothers understand Shakira.” More reactions appeared on Chica Picosa’s Instagram: “Well deserved! What did he go to the game to see the cell phone? He better not have gone.” “Instead of seeing the child, he is on the phone with Chía surely, he deserves it.” “How annoying.” “Mom 100 percent.” SEE THE VIDEO OF SHAKIRA GIVING PIQUE THE FINGER HERE