In the episode of «Pasión que Mata» , you will discover the terrifying story of Shad Tyrone, a 24-year-old brutally murdered in his own home. Taylor Schabusiness, a woman with a troubled history, becomes the prime suspect in the crime. Uncover how a toxic relationship led Shad to his tragic fate.

Shad Tyrone, described as a kind and talented individual, struggled with drug addiction. Despite his efforts to distance himself from that world, Taylor, a woman with a criminal background and a fascination with serial killers, led him astray. Together, they engaged in intense sexual encounters and consumed drugs. Listen to the latest episodes of Pasión que Mata by clicking here.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST «PASIÓN QUE MATA» CLICK HERE

However, Shad’s addiction worsened due to his toxic relationship with Taylor. On a fateful day, Taylor strangled Shad and subsequently dismembered him. The horrific scene was discovered by Shad’s mother, who immediately alerted the police.

During the interrogation, Taylor confessed to her chilling crime. She revealed the details of their violent sexual encounters and admitted to enjoying the act of killing Shad. Taylor confessed her passion with experiencing such terrible acts, exposing the disturbing reality of her twisted mind.