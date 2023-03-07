In this era the information about health is close to us

This are some source you can check when you need help

Is important to know where to search

Sexual health can be an uncomfortable topic for Latina women, but a lack of discussion and sexual education leads to increased infection rates in sexually transmitted diseases. For example, the Center for Disease Control reports that Chlamydia infection rates for Latinos is 2.4 times the rate that Caucasians are infected.

If you don’t feel comfortable talking to your primary care doctor about your sexual health and concerns, you have several discrete sexual health resources to explore for fielding your questions and getting the help you need. STD Clinics. The Center for Disease Control provides a nationwide resource for finding STD clinics in your area. If you want a low cost option for STD testing, or you’d rather not talk to your normal doctor about sexual health concerns, go to your local clinic and get the information you need to stay safe and healthy. Some clinics offer free testing events, while others offer sliding scale rates on their tests. In addition, most clinics also have bilingual staff available.

Online Symptom Checkers

We get it, you don’t want to lose time, money, and privacy by talking to your doctor about concerning symptoms. You also don’t want to worry your familia and amigas if your concerns are unfounded. Use an online symptom checker such as Memd.me to check out the problems you’re having online.

You’ll get a general idea of what the potential problems are, helping you decide if it’s necessary to head to the doctor’s office or talk with your amigas (who may have dealt with the same problem before). Understanding the possibilities may cut down on your embarrassment, as you can suggest specific disease possibilities instead of describing specific symptoms.