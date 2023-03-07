Though you should trust your husband, sometimes is good to keeps some things for yourself

We explain to you the dangers of sharing private thoughs with him

This is important for your relationship

When dating, couples learn about each other. They trade stories of childhood and college, they introduce family and friends. As the relationship advances, they trade more intimate details of their lives. And when couples make the decision to share their lives, they vow to act as one. But does that include sharing your past sexual adventures with your husband? Some confessions he might find shocking, and some might only raise an eyebrow. So which sex secrets should you keep from your husband?

Few of us reach marriage as virgins and some of us have extensive sexual experiences before meeting “the one” and settling down. Does that mean your spouse needs to know every detail of every encounter you had prior to meeting him? No! When considering if you should tell all, ask yourself if the admission with hurt the relationship, help the relationship or make any difference at all. Here are just a few examples of when to tell and when to keep your sex secrets:

Don’t share numbers with your husband

Your husband knows there were boyfriends before him. Does it make any difference if there were 2 or 20? Probably not, if you’ve made the choice to be faithful. That secret you can keep to yourself. Your husband is friends with a guy you once had a big crush on, and you’ve admitted the former crush. But he doesn’t really need to know that you gave that same guy—his buddy—oral sex in the back seat on prom night. Again, a secret best kept to yourself.

Confessing fantasies to each other could stimulate your sex life. Confessing a drunken same sex encounter with your old roommate might not. Then again, it might really turn him on. Weigh what you know about your spouse to decide. If your last boyfriend was bigger, lasted longer and was more inventive than your spouse, keep that to yourself. There’s nothing more harmful to the male ego than comparison.