A flight from Texas to Germany had to make an emergency landing due to turbulence.

Seven people were injured.

20 people were injured on another flight leaving Germany.

Turbulence caused multiple injuries on two different flights. A flight from Texas to Frankfurt ended with seven people injured due to turbulence. Meanwhile 20 people suffered injuries when a flight from Frankfurt to Mauritius hit choppy air.

It’s quite a coincidence that both flights involved Frankfurt, Germany. While the flight from Texas required an emergency landing, the one from Frankfurt managed to reach its destination.

7 people injured by turbulence on Texas flight

On Wednesday, a flight from Austin, Texas headed for Frankfurt, Germany hit strong turbulence that caused multiple injuries. Seven people were injured after severe turbulence hit Lufthansa Flight 469.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Flight 469 landed at Dulles International Airport in a Virginia suburb of Washington, DC.