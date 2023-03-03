Several injured by turbulence on 2 different flights
Turbulence caused multiple injuries on two different flights. A flight from Texas to Frankfurt ended with seven people injured due to turbulence. Meanwhile 20 people suffered injuries when a flight from Frankfurt to Mauritius hit choppy air.
It’s quite a coincidence that both flights involved Frankfurt, Germany. While the flight from Texas required an emergency landing, the one from Frankfurt managed to reach its destination.
7 people injured by turbulence on Texas flight
On Wednesday, a flight from Austin, Texas headed for Frankfurt, Germany hit strong turbulence that caused multiple injuries. Seven people were injured after severe turbulence hit Lufthansa Flight 469.
The plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Flight 469 landed at Dulles International Airport in a Virginia suburb of Washington, DC.
What happened?
According to NBC News, the plane landed at 9:12 pm, and seven people were taken to receive medical attention. It was not revealed how serious their injuries were.
On the other hand, the crew of Lufthansa Flight 469 explained that the turbulence hit the plane at 37,000 feet. They were flying over Tennessee when a large air current hit them. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.
Turbulence on Frankfurt flight caused multiple injuries
In an odd coincidence, The Associated Press reported on another flight with multiple injuries caused by turbulence. That plane left Frankfurt, Germany bound for Mauritius.
Twenty people were injured on Condor flight DE2314, including crew members and passengers. Unlike Lufthansa Flight 469, this flight did manage to complete its route and land in Port Louis.
They arrived at their destination
Condor flight DE2314 managed to reach the Mauritius Islands, landing safely at 6:29 a.m. on Thursday. A spokesman for the airline reported that the turbulence hit the plane when it was only two hours from its destination.
Carrying 272 passengers and 13 crew members, there were 20 injuries among passengers and crew. The same spokesman reported that those who had been injured were receiving medical attention, although he did not clarify their condition.