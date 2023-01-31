Seven direct payments between $400 and $1,050 going out in February
Good news for millions in the US. Seven direct payments are going out in February. Some recipients will receive up to $1,050.
A few days before the end of the first month of 2023, officials confirm good news for millions of people in the United States. Seven direct payments between $400 and $1,050 will be going out in February. Who will be the recipients?
According to The Sun, millions of Americans can expect direct payments between $400 and $1,050 next month, but not everyone qualifies for the money. However, many people may apply for support.
Inflation in the United States is still as much as 6.5 percent and many Americans are feeling the strain on their budgets, as food, rent, and gasoline prices continue to rise.
To improve the situation, many states have implemented their own tax rebate or direct payment programs. Here’s a list of all the payments going out in February and how to qualify.
Illinois and Virginia will send out payments
In Cook County, Illinois, selected entrants chosen from a lottery will see a payout of $500 in February. Monthly payments started going out in December 2022 and will continue for a period of two years. The city of Evanston, Illinois, has also adopted a guaranteed income program. There, 150 people will earn $500 via debit card every month for a year.
The Alexandria Recurrent Income for Success and Equity program in Virginia, or ARISE, awards 170 recipients $500 a month for two years. Eligibility depends on the income of Alexandria residents. To be chosen, you had to be at or below 50 percent of the area median income.
Direct payments for Californians
According to The Sun, low-income families receiving money from The Madison Forward Fund will see new payments in February. Monthly payments of $500 began in October 2022 and will continue for one year. To qualify, individuals must be Madison, Wisconsin residents, have at least one child, and a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty line.
In February, more Californians will get one-time payments of between $200 and $1,050 as part of the middle-class tax rebate program. Californians who changed their banking information after filing a 2020 tax return received a debit card between December 17 and January 14.
Idaho and Massachusetts also have good news
A one-time lump sum payment of $600 will continue to be sent to residents of Idaho in February. The rebate was initially approved in September 2022, when Idaho appropriated a package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus and cut taxes.
Chelsea, Massachusetts began the second phase of its universal basic income program in December, allocating payments of up to $400 to 700 residents. This follows the first phase in which 2,000 households received monthly payments from November 2020 to August 2021.