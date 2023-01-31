Seven direct payments between $400 and $1,050 going out in February

Good news for millions in the US.

Seven direct payments are going out in February.

Some recipients will receive up to $1,050.

A few days before the end of the first month of 2023, officials confirm good news for millions of people in the United States. Seven direct payments between $400 and $1,050 will be going out in February. Who will be the recipients?

According to The Sun, millions of Americans can expect direct payments between $400 and $1,050 next month, but not everyone qualifies for the money. However, many people may apply for support.

Seven direct payments between $400 and $1,050 for February

Inflation in the United States is still as much as 6.5 percent and many Americans are feeling the strain on their budgets, as food, rent, and gasoline prices continue to rise.

To improve the situation, many states have implemented their own tax rebate or direct payment programs. Here’s a list of all the payments going out in February and how to qualify.