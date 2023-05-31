Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Sergio Mayer has an embarrassing moment during an interview from his home

Sergio Mayer has an embarrassing moment during an interview from his home

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Sergio Mayer teléfono baño
  • Mexican actor Sergio Mayer has an embarrassing moment during an interview.
  • Where were his pants?
  • He was mocked for what happened.

Mexican actor Sergio Mayer had an embarrassing incident during a live interview. It was a moment that he and his followers will never be able to forget since he dropped his cell phone revealing that he wasn’t wearing any pants.

The controversial video was posted on TikTok by @normaenriquez65. In it, you can see the actor is wearing a white button-down shirt and black underwear.

SERGIO MAYER CAUGHT WITH HIS PANTS DOWN

Sergio Mayer bathroom phone
Photo TikTok

The Mexican politician has also been widely criticized for how he leads his party, since many people say that he knows nothing about the issues he addresses and that he was only chosen to attract votes for his fame as a singer and actor.

Now he’s being exposed to public scrutiny for doing an interview with no pants on. Something he surely never expected.

WHAT HAPPENED?

mexican political actor
Photo TkTok

In the short video, he can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt. Suddenly his phone falls and as he picks it up, viewers could see his lap.

Internet users were shocked to see that he didn’t have any pants on while he was conducting the interview. Some speculated he was on the toilet, though it’s hard to tell from the short clip.

PEOPLE MOCK HIM

Sergio Mayer bathroom phone
Photo TikTok

People immediately reacted: «Was he in the bathroom?» «He was taking a sh…» «Mayer always wants reflectors and attention, that’s why he goes into every argument.» «PLanned to distract Luisito.» “lol me in my morning meetings.” “Sitting on the toilet.” “He did it on purpose.”

Some more commented: «He’s on the throne that he deserves.» «I’m going to say something, I also dress well from above for interviews, sometimes I am in my underwear below, it’s the most normal thing there is.» «A strategy that never fails.” “I know many who work like this from home.” “Did his pants fall off?”

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Sergio Mayer teléfono baño

Sergio Mayer has an embarrassing moment during an interview from his home
Álex Kaffie abandona Imagen TV tras ser sancionado por Nacho Lozano

Álex Kaffie leaves Imagen TV after being sanctioned by Nacho Lozano
Muere Claudio Gómez Castro

Beloved singer Claudio Gómez Castro dies

JLo stuns in a sexy swimsuit promoting her Delola cocktails but people call her an opportunist

Daniela Parra shares a letter her father Héctor Parra wrote from prison