Sergio Mayer has an embarrassing moment during an interview from his home
Mexican actor Sergio Mayer had an embarrassing incident during a live interview. It was a moment that he and his followers will never be able to forget since he dropped his cell phone revealing that he wasn’t wearing any pants.
The controversial video was posted on TikTok by @normaenriquez65. In it, you can see the actor is wearing a white button-down shirt and black underwear.
SERGIO MAYER CAUGHT WITH HIS PANTS DOWN
The Mexican politician has also been widely criticized for how he leads his party, since many people say that he knows nothing about the issues he addresses and that he was only chosen to attract votes for his fame as a singer and actor.
Now he’s being exposed to public scrutiny for doing an interview with no pants on. Something he surely never expected.
WHAT HAPPENED?
In the short video, he can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt. Suddenly his phone falls and as he picks it up, viewers could see his lap.
Internet users were shocked to see that he didn’t have any pants on while he was conducting the interview. Some speculated he was on the toilet, though it’s hard to tell from the short clip.
PEOPLE MOCK HIM
People immediately reacted: «Was he in the bathroom?» «He was taking a sh…» «Mayer always wants reflectors and attention, that’s why he goes into every argument.» «PLanned to distract Luisito.» “lol me in my morning meetings.” “Sitting on the toilet.” “He did it on purpose.”
Some more commented: «He’s on the throne that he deserves.» «I’m going to say something, I also dress well from above for interviews, sometimes I am in my underwear below, it’s the most normal thing there is.» «A strategy that never fails.” “I know many who work like this from home.” “Did his pants fall off?”