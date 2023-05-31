Mexican actor Sergio Mayer has an embarrassing moment during an interview.

Where were his pants?

He was mocked for what happened.

Mexican actor Sergio Mayer had an embarrassing incident during a live interview. It was a moment that he and his followers will never be able to forget since he dropped his cell phone revealing that he wasn’t wearing any pants.

The controversial video was posted on TikTok by @normaenriquez65. In it, you can see the actor is wearing a white button-down shirt and black underwear.

SERGIO MAYER CAUGHT WITH HIS PANTS DOWN

The Mexican politician has also been widely criticized for how he leads his party, since many people say that he knows nothing about the issues he addresses and that he was only chosen to attract votes for his fame as a singer and actor.

Now he’s being exposed to public scrutiny for doing an interview with no pants on. Something he surely never expected.