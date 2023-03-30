Sebastián Lletget admits he cheated on Becky G: “I’m so sorry” (PHOTOS)
Sebastián Lletget admits he cheated on Becky G. Unfortunately it turns out the rumors were true. Becky G's fiancé makes a surprising revelation.
Becky G’s fiancé breaks his silence. After evidence allegedly proving that American-Argentine soccer player Sebastián Lletget cheated on Becky G was uncovered, the singer‘s fiancé has broken his silence.
Not only that, he admitted that the accusations were true! The rumors he sent audios and messages to another woman have turned out to be true. The soccer player broke his silence after the Becky G was seen without her engagement ring.
How Becky G found out Sebastián Lletget cheated
After a girl leaked compromising messages and videos from Becky G’s fiancé, social media went crazy and of course she took notice. “Sebastián cheated on you with me in February when he was in Spain with his team. I have a lot of evidence to show you, even an intimate video of Sebastián.”
“I can’t publish it, but I can show it to you privately. Write to me and you’ll see that I’m not lying to you. The only liar is your boyfriend who cheats on you with many other women,” reads the statement issued by the girl who exposed Sebastián Lletget’s cheating.
Sebastián Lletget admits he cheated on Becky G and apologizes
In addition admitting the rumors were true and he had cheated on his fiancée, Lletget released a statement apologizing for his actions: “To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love,” the statement said.
“Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve,” he said.
Becky G’s fiancé says that he will work to become a better person
After admitting to being unfaithful, Sebastián added that he is fighting to be a better person and that he also has personal traumas. “I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions,” he said.
Sebastián acknowledged that he needs to work to become a better person. “I have decided to commit to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that need healing,” he wrote in his Instagram statement.
They looked very much in love just a few weeks ago
It was just a few days ago, on March 13, that Sebastián posted a romantic photo with Becky G at the National Women’s Soccer League match. Although Becky wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, both looked quite in love
“This last week of chaos and pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears and my past failures. I have been fully participating in therapy, acknowledging that I have developed anger and mental health problems that need to be treated,” concluded the soccer player’s message