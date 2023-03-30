Sebastián Lletget admits he cheated on Becky G.

Unfortunately it turns out the rumors were true.

Becky G’s fiancé makes a surprising revelation.

Becky G’s fiancé breaks his silence. After evidence allegedly proving that American-Argentine soccer player Sebastián Lletget cheated on Becky G was uncovered, the singer‘s fiancé has broken his silence.

Not only that, he admitted that the accusations were true! The rumors he sent audios and messages to another woman have turned out to be true. The soccer player broke his silence after the Becky G was seen without her engagement ring.

How Becky G found out Sebastián Lletget cheated

After a girl leaked compromising messages and videos from Becky G’s fiancé, social media went crazy and of course she took notice. “Sebastián cheated on you with me in February when he was in Spain with his team. I have a lot of evidence to show you, even an intimate video of Sebastián.”

“I can’t publish it, but I can show it to you privately. Write to me and you’ll see that I’m not lying to you. The only liar is your boyfriend who cheats on you with many other women,” reads the statement issued by the girl who exposed Sebastián Lletget’s cheating.