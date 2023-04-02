Sebastián Chacón talks about to MundoNow about Daisy Jones & The Six.

He practiced throughout the pandemic for the series.

Chacón was surrounded by incredible actors.

MundoNow had the opportunity to interview Sebastián Chacón about his experience working on the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six. Chacón made great revelations about training for production.

Daisy Jones & The Six is ​​adapted from a book of the same name that is based on the story of the iconic British rock band Fleetwood Mac. Sebastián plays Warren Rojas, the drummer and leader of the fictional band.

Fleetwood Mac is a British band that was formed in London, England in 1967 by Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. The series follows the rise of the fictional rock band Daisy Jones and The Six in the Los Angeles music scene of the 1970s.

Sebastián said that he was not very familiar with rock music of the 60s-70s, but that the series helped him to become more interested: “In my childhood I did not listen to rock music, my family and I liked more the Latin music,” confessed the actor.