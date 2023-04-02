EXCLUSIVE! Sebastián Chacón talks to MundoNOW about ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
Sebastián Chacón talks about to MundoNow about 'Daisy Jones & The Six'. He practiced throughout the pandemic for the Prime Video series.
MundoNow had the opportunity to interview Sebastián Chacón about his experience working on the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six. Chacón made great revelations about training for production.
Daisy Jones & The Six is adapted from a book of the same name that is based on the story of the iconic British rock band Fleetwood Mac. Sebastián plays Warren Rojas, the drummer and leader of the fictional band.
Fleetwood Mac is a British band that was formed in London, England in 1967 by Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. The series follows the rise of the fictional rock band Daisy Jones and The Six in the Los Angeles music scene of the 1970s.
Sebastián said that he was not very familiar with rock music of the 60s-70s, but that the series helped him to become more interested: “In my childhood I did not listen to rock music, my family and I liked more the Latin music,” confessed the actor.
The series made Sebastian a fan of Fleetwood Mac
“We had about a year and a half to prepare and in that year I listened to a lot of rock music. I was always with Fleetwood Mac and Led Zepellin in my air pods,” Sebastián said that he tried to relate a little to the rock music of the last century before he started filming.
He said that he previously only listened to Latin music. The actor was born in New York, but has Colombian and Ecuadorian ancestry which is why he relates more to Latin music.
Sebastián Chacón says Daisy Jones is a great story
The series, starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Sebastian Chacon, tells the story of an iconic band in the 1970s, led by two charismatic but conflicting singers: Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. United by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical pairing catapulted the band from obscurity to unheard-of fame.
Today, young people have a greater affinity for pop music, K-pop and other genres, so the classic rock of the last century has been somewhat forgotten. Sebastián is confident that this series will get more people interested in that music genre.
Sebastián Chacón trained during the pandemic
The Hispanic actor revealed that he dabbled with the drums at the age of 11. However, in February 2020 he started training on them again so he’d be ready when the show began filming.
“I was going to have a month.” The series was scheduled to start filming in April 2020, however, COVID ruined this but it also gave Chacón more time so that he could prepare more fully for the role of Warren Reds.