Ovidio Guzmán was arrested on January 5.

A scorpion was found in the drug dealer’s house.

This pet may be the key to his extradition to the US.

After Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest the Culiacán authorities conducted an investigation at the drug trafficker’s ranch, which is located in the same city where he was arrested. There, they discovered a scorpion that he kept as a pet and it could be key to extraditing him to the United States.

Ovidio’s arrest occurred just five days after the New Year started and it sparked a wave of violence in the city of Culiacán that resulted in injuries, deaths and looting.

A scorpion is found in Ovidio Guzmán’s house

According to Infobae, at El Chapo Guzmán’s son’s ranch, located in Culiacán, a clue was found that could link him to other drug trafficking activities and this could possibly land him in a United States prison.

At Ovidio’s ranch, in addition to finding bullet holes, objects with blood stains and luxury watches, a scorpion that he had as a pet was found inside a fish tank in his kitchen. This pet could help the authorities to link him to drug deals.