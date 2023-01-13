Scorpion found in Ovidio Guzmán’s house may be his downfall in the United States
Ovidio Guzmán was arrested on January 5. A scorpion was found in the drug dealer's house. This pet may be the key to his extradition to the US.
After Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest the Culiacán authorities conducted an investigation at the drug trafficker’s ranch, which is located in the same city where he was arrested. There, they discovered a scorpion that he kept as a pet and it could be key to extraditing him to the United States.
Ovidio’s arrest occurred just five days after the New Year started and it sparked a wave of violence in the city of Culiacán that resulted in injuries, deaths and looting.
A scorpion is found in Ovidio Guzmán’s house
According to Infobae, at El Chapo Guzmán’s son’s ranch, located in Culiacán, a clue was found that could link him to other drug trafficking activities and this could possibly land him in a United States prison.
At Ovidio’s ranch, in addition to finding bullet holes, objects with blood stains and luxury watches, a scorpion that he had as a pet was found inside a fish tank in his kitchen. This pet could help the authorities to link him to drug deals.
What role does the scorpion play in regards to Ovidio’s illegal business?
According to infobae, Ovidio’s scorpion could be related to illegal shipments of fentanyl transported to the United States, since several packages of this drug marked with a scorpion have been found in the US.
In 2017, seven traffickers who transported drugs from the Mexican Pacific to San Francisco were arrested. Authorities seized "bricks" wrapped in brown tape with papers attached that had a scorpion sign.
Will Ovidio Guzmán be extradited to the US like El Chapo?
While the scorpion found at Ovidio’s ranch is only a clue for now, special investigators will most likely work on the case to get to the bottom of the fentanyl-related mascot’s significance in the United States.
In addition, the animal could be important evidence in Ovidio's file and opens the doors for him to be investigated for fentanyl trafficking, so it seems that Ovidio's days in Mexico are numbered, just like El Chapo in his day.
How was Ovidio Guzmán arrested?
In the early morning of January 5, Ovidio Guzmán was detained by members of the National Guard who were attacked and began a shooting at the the criminals, El Chapo Guzmán’s son was among the men.
After his arrest, the city of Culiacán was literally set on fire, 250 vehicles were stolen, of which 51 were burned in protest by drug traffickers. Currently Ovidio is in the Altiplano prison.