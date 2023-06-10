Scientists warn the Earth is heading for disaster.

A new study reveals how humanity could come to an end.

How close are we to a climate catastrophe?

The end of the world is getting closer and, as the years go by, different theories have emerged about what the end of humanity will be like. Now a group of international scientists say that planet Earth is heading for disaster.

They released a study they say shows that if a global transformation does not take place in time, irreversible changes will occur that could bring an end to life as we know it. Drastic climate changes could be seen around the world, according to El Heraldo de México.

When will the world end?

A study by a team of more than 40 international scientists found that humans have exceeded several Earth System Boundaries (ESBs). The studies found that humans have gone over four ESBs: climate change, biodiversity loss, land use change and freshwater use.

The study’s lead author, Johan Rockstrom, of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said the results are «deeply worrying.» He said «significant social impacts» are already being seen, with millions of people affected by climate change. He warned that if a global transformation does not take place in time, irreversible changes will seriously affect humankind.