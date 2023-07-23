Scientists have predicted that the world will end in 2026.

The study was originally published in 1960.

Scientists have predicted the world will end in 2026 Over the years, there have been many different versions of what the end of humanity will be like. Many say that it will be because of a meteorite, a nuclear bomb, that the universe will collapse, etc. However, a theory developed by scientists in the 1960s has recently resurfaced. It should be remembered that many thought the world would end in 2012 because the Mayan calendar indicated it would in that year. Now a new date has emerged when humanity could cause its own demise.

Why will the world end in 3 years? In 1960, a team of scientists published a study in the journal Science that predicted the end of humanity. The study, conducted by Heinz von Foerster, Patricia M. Mora, and Lawrence Amiot, used a mathematical model to calculate that humanity would reach its capacity and collapse on November 13, 2026 according to Uno TV. The model predicted that the Earth’s population would reach 10 billion people in 22.4 years. At that time, the population would be growing exponentially and the Earth’s resources would not be able to support it. The result would be a global collapse, with widespread famine, disease, and war.

What is this theory based on? It is worth mentioning that the study model was based on the following assumptions: The Earth’s carrying capacity is 10 billion people. The current population of the Earth is 8 billion people and lastly, the population growth rate is 1%. Given this, the study has received mixed reactions. Some people have dismissed it as alarmist, while others have taken it seriously and have called for measures to be taken to avert the crisis.

«The human population will approach infinity» “Our great-great-grandchildren will not starve, but they will be squeezed to death. On this date the human population will approach infinity if it grows as it has grown in the last two millennia,» reads the study. There are a number of things we can do to avoid this crisis. We need to reduce our population growth, develop sustainable ways of life and protect the environment. We can promote family planning, provide access to education and healthcare, and empower women. We can also change our cultural norms around motherhood.