The St. Louis school shooter left a chilling note.

Orlando Harris said that he wanted to become a mass shooter.

“I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life.” The St. Louis school shooter left a chilling note before bursting into the school with a gun and murdering two people. “I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life,” the 19-year-old confessed. Despite the fact that the doors were locked, on Monday, October 24, Orlando Harris managed to enter the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The young man was armed with an AR-15 and 600 rounds of ammunition, ready to become a “mass shooter.” School shooter left chilling note: “I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life” Harris fired multiple shots with his AR-15-style rifle and ended up murdering two people — a 15-year-old student and a physical education teacher. He also injured several other teenagers. Local police acted quickly to contain him before he could continue to do more harm. The shooter later died at a local hospital. Every time such tragedies occur, the same questions arise: Why did he do it? What motivated him to commit this brutal attack? Many times, those questions are left unanswered. This time Orlando Harris left a revealing note and some clues about his motives.

“The perfect storm for a mass shooter” In the letter, written in a notebook, Harris describes himself as a loner and details his desire to carry out the shooting, said the Daily Mail. “I don’t have any friends; I don’t have any family. I’ve never had a girlfriend; I’ve never had a social life,”he began. “I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooter,” Harris stated in the chilling note. Police also found a note with a list of school shooters in the United States.

He became a killer Harris had a list of the various school shooters across the country specifying how many people each had killed and noted his desire to join the list and become the next national school shooter. He also had a detailed map of the school. On Monday morning, October 24, Harris dressed in black and went to the school where he had studied and from which he had graduated the previous year. In addition, he put in earplugs to protect his ears from the sound of the shots during the attack, reported the Daily Mail.

How did he get into school? The police explained that there were seven security officers inside the school. They also have metal detectors and the doors were locked. Police did not reveal how it was that Harris managed to enter the building. However, some theories supported by photographs on social media suggest that the young man may have broken the glass of one of the doors to enter. St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said Harris had no criminal record and a motive for the attack was not yet clear. He also explained that police arrived on the scene four minutes after receiving the call and that Harris had barricaded himself inside a classroom. After a brief confrontation, officers entered the room and fatally shot him. Harris later died at a hospital.