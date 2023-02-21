Alert! Scammers impersonate Sergeant Carlos Cornejo to rob Hispanics

Scammers pose as beloved Colorado police officer, Sergeant Carlos Cornejo.

Scam victim claims she was asked for $650.

She said someone asked her for personal information on Facebook.

Sergeant Carlos Cornejo is a well-known Colorado police officer who is beloved by the Hispanic community throughout the country, so Diana Fuentes, an immigrant living in Fort Washington, Maryland, was surprised when she received a private Facebook message allegedly from him.

In the message sent through Facebook Messenger, he asked her for personal information, in addition to requesting $650.

Sergeant Carlos Cornejo scam victim knew something was wrong

Fuentes immediately knew something was wrong and she deleted her personal information from the conversation. She was right, it was a scam. Although the Facebook profile had the photo and name of Sergeant Carlos Cornejo, it was not him, it was an impostor. “Unfortunately that happens very often. It is a very important issue that we all have to pay attention to. It’s easy to create a profile with anyone’s name and send a message to ask for money, help, and you think you’re talking to the person,” the officer explained to MundoNow.

Cornejo took the opportunity to warn, “If someone sends you a message, I have verified my page Sergeant Carlos Cornejo with a checkmark at the end. And that little dove verifies that I’m the one who is talking to you. I’m not going to ask you for money. But you can verify simply by asking the person on the other end of the message to send you a video, and in the video to tell you the date, time and your name… and send it to you.” With this simple process, say the police, you will be able to verify if the person you are talking to is really who they say they are.