Satcha Pretto and Karla Martínez buy a lottery ticket

Don’t Despierta América presenters get paid well?

Satcha Pretto and Karla Martínez are criticized for buying a lottery ticket.

Why did they buy the ticket? The hosts of Despierta América usually show how well they are doing at work and in their personal lives on social media but Satch Pretto and Karla Martínez surprised their followers when they revealed that they bought a lottery ticket together. This caused a debate on social media, as some claim that they only did it to try their luck while others question how much both presenters earn as the main hosts of the popular morning show. What would Satch Pretto and Karla Martínez do with the money? Despierta América shared a video on Instagram where Satcha Pretto and Karla Martínez are in the middle of the show. Satcha is sitting next to Karla with a lottery ticket in her hands and a big smile on her face. Both have very different plans for how they would spend the money. Satcha is interested only in the well-being of her children, while Karla wants to focus only on herself if she wins the lottery with the ticket they bought together.

Satcha wants to pay for her children's education Pretto said, "The first thing would be to ensure my children's studies and pay off debts." That's what the Honduran host said she would do if she won the enormous prize. The person who asked them said that it was $1.9 billion. Satcha added that she would also like to start her own business, in addition, she was surprised when she heard the amount of money she could win. "It's a lot of money," she said looking at her co-host Karla Martínez.

Karla wants to travel around the world Mexican host Karla Martínez said that she wanted to travel the world: "I would go to see as much as possible." Afterwards, both of them were amused by their comments. It is not known yet how many winners there are. Karla added that she would like to do something more charitable: "I would also like to create a college scholarship fund." It seems that both hosts are very clear on what they want if they ever win a large amount of money.

"Don't show off what you don't have" As already mentioned, the video of Satcha and Karla talking about what they would do if they won that huge amount of money was shared on Despierta America's Instagram account. Therefore, some people who are followers of the program told them to not show off what they don't have. "I don't make plans with what I don't have. JajJj but I have dreams." "I would be happy to buy a house with a million." "it seems that some of the followers of the morning show don't want their hosts to win this grand prize, but I wish them both good luck." WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.