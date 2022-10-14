Santiago Santana was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former Acapulco Shore star has undergone surgery.

The influencer talks about his health. “I WAS DIAGNOSED WITH BREAST CANCER” Santiago Santana, who appeared on Acapulco Shore, has worried his followers as the influencer recently revealed that he was diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone surgery. Santiago Santana is trending but this time it’s not because of his appearance on successful reality shows like Acapulco Shore and Enamorándonos, but because of his health. The Mexican influencer revealed to his followers that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Santiago Santana from Acapulco Shore was diagnosed with breast cancer “Well, friends, many may not know, few do… I was diagnosed with a small breast cancer. Yes, it also happens to us men,“ wrote the influencer in a post explaining that he had to undergo surgery to remove a malignant tumor. In his message on Instagram, where he has more than 100,000 followers, Santiago Santana not only thanked everyone for their support, but also took the opportunity to encourage other people who suffer from this harsh disease.

Surgery to remove the tumor “With willpower and courage you get ahead,” said the influencer, although he acknowledged that at first the news was difficult to deal with. Santana also shared a photo when he came out of his surgery showing the tumor removed, noted Milenio. Santiago Santana, also known as “La Sombra”, was one of the new cast members on the ninth season of Acapulco Shore, which premiered in January 2022, and his fans were surprised to see that he was absent for the tenth season. After missing him on the new season of the MTV show, the Mexican celebrity explained that it was for health reasons.

Armed attack against Santiago Santana This is not the only time that Santiago Santana has made the news since he was the victim of an armed attack in 2020. The Mexican influencer was in his car when he was shot by two subjects who were riding a motorcycle in the Coyoacán municipality. Santana was shot in the chest and in the shoulder and he had to be rushed to a local hospital. Despite the fact that the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office said it was investigating what had happened, his case was never solved, recalled the Mexican newspaper.

Santiago Santana made a full recovery from the attack and joined the ninth season of the reality show Acapulco Shore, which premiered in January 2022. Before becoming a tv celebrity, Santana worked as a model and bodybuilder. The influencer was born in Mexico City on December 17, 1996. He gained popularity in 2019 after appearing on the TV Azteca program Enamorándonos, where he found fame thanks to his physical appearance and the bonds he formed on the show.