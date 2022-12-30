Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan denied the rumors.

He spoke out on social media.

It was rumored that his father had been shot after an argument.

Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan has reaped many achievements in a short time. However, a few days ago, several media outlets claimed that the rapper’s father had been shot after an argument with neighbors. Now Santa Fe Klan has taken to social media to deny that story.

These haven’t been good days for the Mexican rapper because, in addition to the alleged shooting of his father, Santa Fe Klan ended his relationship with Maya Nazor, with whom he shared great memories and a long relationship.

Santa Fe Klan says his father wasn’t shot

Santa Fe Klan shared a post on Facebook, calling those people who said that his father had been shot after an argument “gossips” and “liars”. The singer expressed his anger online.

The rapper even insulted the people who gave him a hard time, explaining that they are all fine after the rumors. Finally, he added in his message, “Don’t go around making up lies,” closing the case once and for all.