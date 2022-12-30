Santa Fe Klan says his father wasn’t shot
Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan denied the rumors. He spoke out on social media. It was rumored that his father had been shot after an argument.
Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan has reaped many achievements in a short time. However, a few days ago, several media outlets claimed that the rapper’s father had been shot after an argument with neighbors. Now Santa Fe Klan has taken to social media to deny that story.
These haven’t been good days for the Mexican rapper because, in addition to the alleged shooting of his father, Santa Fe Klan ended his relationship with Maya Nazor, with whom he shared great memories and a long relationship.
Santa Fe Klan shared a post on Facebook, calling those people who said that his father had been shot after an argument “gossips” and “liars”. The singer expressed his anger online.
The rapper even insulted the people who gave him a hard time, explaining that they are all fine after the rumors. Finally, he added in his message, “Don’t go around making up lies,” closing the case once and for all.
Santa Fe Klan’s fans support him and his father
After Santa Fe Klan’s statement, his fans came out to support the rapper and his father who fortunately was not shot as had been rumored. His fans told him not to worry about the false alarm, providing support to both.
One person commented: “The first time we went to your house, he came out and took care of us, very good vibes.” This is because Santa Fe Klan and his father have earned the affection of his fans for being calm and humble people.
What happened Santa Fe Klan’s father?
In recent days, several media outlets reported that Ricardo Quezada, Santa Fe Klan’s father, had been shot and had to be rushed to the emergency room. This turned out to be fake news.
It was said that Ricardo Quezada had a very heated discussion with one of his neighbors, who followed him to his home located in Guanajuato and opened fire on him, then his bodyguards responded by firing back.
Maya Nazor and Santa Fe Klan broke up
It’s been a tough time for the Mexican rapper. In addition to the fake news that his father was shot, he recently ended his romance with Maya Nazor. The two had a very good relationship, and it seemed that their bond was unbreakable.
Santa Fe Klan and Maya had a son this year, and they celebrated the arrival of Luka in their lives on social media. However, despite their passionate love, the couple could not stay together, and broke up this month.