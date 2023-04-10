Sam’s Club has an exclusive offer for customers that will hit Costco hard
The store has two offers for customers who want Club and Plus memberships. These normally cost $50 and $110, respectively, for the year. Both membership plans offer major deals for customers.
Sam’s Club announces major membership deals
If you register for a Sam’s Club membership as soon as possible you could pay between $25 and $70 a year. This makes it cheaper than its major competitor, Costco, according to The Sun.
A Costco membership costs $120 per year. This makes the Sam’s Club deal almost $100 cheaper for customers.
Benefit to shoppers
The Sam’s Club membership deal is available through January 31, 2024. Customers should note that you need a membership to buy most items in the store.
On the other hand, they have revealed that members with the standard membership get benefits that include instant savings, access to Sam’s Club Mastercard to get one percent cash back on all purchases in the store, savings on fuel and additional discounts on membership.
What benefits does the Sam’s Club membership offer?
Plus members get free shipping, two percent cash back on purchases at eligible stores, another three percent cash back with Sam’s Club Mastercard and free curbside pickup, among other benefits.
However, it is not all good news, since customers at both stores have discovered that Costco has cheaper prices overall. And of course, location must be taken into account, since gas isn’t cheap either.
Is Sam’s Club opening more locations?
Sam’s Club members will want to keep other things in mind when shopping at the store. For instance, a popular item known as Pom Wonderful fresh pomegranate arils will no longer be sold, according to The Sun.
However, Sam’s Club has confirmed that it will open more than 30 stores over the next “several years”. It just opened a new location in Georgia, marking the first time in years that Sam’s Club has expanded since the company closed 63 locations throughout the country in 2018.