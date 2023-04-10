Sam’s Club membership deals for customers.

Costco may be hit hard.

What other deals are being offered by the warehouse chain?

Sam’s Club membership deals. Costco faces pressure after an announcement from Sam’s Club! The retail giant has offered customers major savings over its rival warehouse chain.

The store has two offers for customers who want Club and Plus memberships. These normally cost $50 and $110, respectively, for the year. Both membership plans offer major deals for customers.

Sam’s Club announces major membership deals

If you register for a Sam’s Club membership as soon as possible you could pay between $25 and $70 a year. This makes it cheaper than its major competitor, Costco, according to The Sun.

A Costco membership costs $120 per year. This makes the Sam’s Club deal almost $100 cheaper for customers.