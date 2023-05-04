Search

Bride is killed by drunk driver hours after wedding

Bride is killed by drunk driver hours after wedding

By 
Muere novia boda
  • A bride is killed in South Carolina
  • Samantha Miller was killed by a drunk driver hours after her wedding.
  • Her husband was injured in the accident.

A bride is killed after her wedding. The phrase ‘until death do us part’ lasted only about five hours for a bride who was killed leaving her wedding reception. The golf cart they were riding in was hit by a speeding drunk driver, according to CNN.

The entire ceremony went as planned, a beautiful room, dozens of guests happy for the couple, music to set the mood for the celebration. No one ever imagined the dream day would turn into a nightmare.

SAMANTHA MILLER PLANNED A DREAM WEDDING

die bride wedding
Photo Twitter

Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson, were married on April 28 in South Carolina. The day of the ceremony arrived, they enjoyed the reception and danced their waltz. It was a happy occasion. Police reported that 25-year-old was intoxicated and driving approximately 65 miles an hour in a 25 mph zone.

Miller was killed almost instantly, while Hutchinson was left in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain injury.

THE FAMILY SET UP A GOFUNDME

dead boyfriends south carolina
Photo Twitter

The groom’s mother reported that, after this accident, a GoFundMe campaign was created to raise money to cover her son’s medical expenses, as well as her daughter-in-law’s funeral expenses. Many people have come together to support the family.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life,” Hutchinson’s mother wrote.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE SUSPECT?

Husbands run over
Photo Twitter

Police reported that drunk driver is being charged with homicide and three other charges that are linked to driving under the influence of alcohol. She could face at least 25 years in prison for each of the charges.

It was also reported that the young woman was being held in the Charleston County jail until Monday afternoon, according to CBS News.

Today
National
