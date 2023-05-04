A bride is killed in South Carolina

Samantha Miller was killed by a drunk driver hours after her wedding.

Her husband was injured in the accident.

A bride is killed after her wedding. The phrase ‘until death do us part’ lasted only about five hours for a bride who was killed leaving her wedding reception. The golf cart they were riding in was hit by a speeding drunk driver, according to CNN.

The entire ceremony went as planned, a beautiful room, dozens of guests happy for the couple, music to set the mood for the celebration. No one ever imagined the dream day would turn into a nightmare.

SAMANTHA MILLER PLANNED A DREAM WEDDING

Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson, were married on April 28 in South Carolina. The day of the ceremony arrived, they enjoyed the reception and danced their waltz. It was a happy occasion. Police reported that 25-year-old was intoxicated and driving approximately 65 miles an hour in a 25 mph zone.

Miller was killed almost instantly, while Hutchinson was left in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain injury.