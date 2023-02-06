Salvadoran man faked his own kidnapping to steal from his family
A Salvadoran man faked his own kidnapping to steal money from his family. He was identified as Orlando Rafael Ramos Ramírez.
Like something out of a Mexican soap opera, Salvadoran Orlando Rafael Ramos Ramírez was arrested for faking his own kidnapping in Zacatecoluca, a rural area of the Central American country.
“This subject sent an audio to his relatives saying that they had kidnapped him and that they would kill him if they did not pay $1,500.” Local authorities reported on this case where the subject sought to rob his own family.
Salvadoran authorities activated a special team to rescue the alleged victim
According to the Salvadoran National Civil Police, when they received the complaint from his relatives, they immediately activated a team to rescue the man they thought had been kidnapped. “Our teams from the La Paz delegation began the search and when they found the whereabouts of the subject, he said that they had released him when they saw the police were looking for him.”
“Our intelligence agents investigated and reviewed the video surveillance of the area where he had allegedly been deprived of his liberty and the subject’s version was ruled out,” says an official statement.
Orlando Ramos will be prosecuted in El Salvador
Ramos will be prosecuted for faking his kidnapping and will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of El Salvador to appear in court. The police also publicly released the audio where the alleged offender is heard telling family members not to notify the police because the kidnappers could kill him.
“Tell him that please, don’t notify the police, don’t notify other people… they’re asking for a collaboration of fifteen hundred dollars,” Ramos is heard saying in the audio.
Internet users were outraged
The faked kidnapping has generated indignation on social media where users like María Bonilla, have commented: “It is terrible to see this happen but it is so, sometimes our own family hurts us more. I don’t want to imagine the anguish of his mother, of those who loved him. This man has no respect for anything.”
“Well, since there are no more crimes, he kidnapped himself. Now that the new prison is open,” Oswaldo Fuentes wrote on Facebook, referring to the new maximum security prison that President Nayib Bukele unveiled on January 31.