A Salvadoran man faked his own kidnapping to steal money from his family.

He was identified as Orlando Rafael Ramos Ramírez.

Like something out of a Mexican soap opera, Salvadoran Orlando Rafael Ramos Ramírez was arrested for faking his own kidnapping in Zacatecoluca, a rural area of the Central American country.

“This subject sent an audio to his relatives saying that they had kidnapped him and that they would kill him if they did not pay $1,500.” Local authorities reported on this case where the subject sought to rob his own family.

Salvadoran authorities activated a special team to rescue the alleged victim

According to the Salvadoran National Civil Police, when they received the complaint from his relatives, they immediately activated a team to rescue the man they thought had been kidnapped. “Our teams from the La Paz delegation began the search and when they found the whereabouts of the subject, he said that they had released him when they saw the police were looking for him.”

“Our intelligence agents investigated and reviewed the video surveillance of the area where he had allegedly been deprived of his liberty and the subject’s version was ruled out,” says an official statement.