Salvador Zerboni talks with MundoNow about ¿Quién es la Máscara?.

He played Doctor Veneno on the show.

He talked about his relationship with Laura Bozzo and Daniella Navarro’s comment. Salvador Zerboni spoke exclusively with MundoNow, addressing interesting topics such as what it was like to have appeared on the successful Univision show, ¿Quién es la Máscara?. He also discussed his relationships with Laura Bozzo and Daniella Navarro in light of her insulting comments. The soap opera actor was born in Mexico City and appeared on the Univision show, ¿Quién es la Máscara? as Doctor Veneno, one of the rebellious antagonists. Salvador Zerboni spoke about ¿Quién es la Máscara? Salvador Zerboni was one of those eliminated from the show after his identity was revealed. The actor said goodbye to the contest and showed his gratitude to the series, as well as boasting about the great production. “Everything was my production, invention, my creation, which I think is very funny and we made the entire audience smile because when Doctor Veneno arrived with noise, lights… creating controversy on stage, I loved it, I liked it a lot and I’m proud of the people,” said the actor.

What clues gave you away and what was singing like? Zerboni was asked what clues he thinks gave him away and he said, “I think there were several good clues to figure out who I was. Well, the tone of my voice is not very difficult to identify so the people guessed who I was. Quickly from the second show, I saw that they had an idea. I saw on social media. I could not comment on anything but I am very happy and proud of the program.” On the other hand, Zerboni added that he felt very comfortable and was not shy about singing. “I felt very comfortable, look, I was not afraid of ridicule, I know I don’t sing professionally, but I think I found a halfway point and I was able to do a very funny song with a little improvisation and people liked it, that it is the important thing.”

Salvador Zerboni talks about his relationship with Laura Bozzo In the interview, the actor recalled old times when he was on the reality shows Cuatro Elementos and La Casa de los Famosos. The latter very controversial and Zerboni recalled it was reported that Bozzo was “a headache” for him. Sebastián said this about Laura Bozzo: “Well, she better speak well of me, right? After having carried the cross on a Via Crucis, it was hard for me and it was complicated but there is nothing to talk about. Everything was recorded. But thanks to her a better version of Sebastián Zerboni was able to come out. Today I talk to her, we talk to each other, we respect each other and well, at least she no longer yells at me like she did inside, my dear Lau.”

The actor talked about Daniella Navarro Sebastián Zerboni had a dispute with Daniella Navarro when they were on the reality show La Casa de los Famosos. The Venezuelan actress questioned the actor saying that “his size matches with his manliness,” according to “on Permiso from Unicable, citing an Instagram video. The actor said, “Look, there is not much to comment on, I simply predicted good vibes as I did in there, things are said one on one, but now to comment personally on her… there is nothing to say. I dedicated myself to rehearsing Doctor Veneno while they took care of… I don’t know, getting married or divorced, I don’t know what they do.”