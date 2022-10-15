Didn’t he learn his lesson?

Two months after the finale of La Casa de los Famosos, Salvador Zerboni attacks Ivonne Montero again.

The Mexican actor gave a revealing interview. Two months after the finale of the second season of La Casa de los Famosos, a reality show on Telemundo where he won second place, Mexican actor Salvador Zerboni attacks Ivonne Montero again. Montero won first place after being spending three months in the house and making several enemies. In a video that is available on the YouTube channel of the journalist Berenice Ortiz, the actor didn’t hold back when he was questioned by reporters from different outlets. It provoked all kinds of reactions among internet users who still can’t forgive him for some things he did in on the television show, although many fully supported him. Salvador Zerboni declares himself ‘the king without a crown’ of La Casa de los Famosos With his characteristic sense of humor, Salvador Zerboni declared himself ‘the king without a crown’ of the second season of La Casa de los Famosos, but that was not all he said: “Maybe we don’t take a portfolio with money, but instead a lot of affection. I was not used to this affection from the people, from the public. Fans always recognized me for my talent, for my work and for my characters.” Regarding his next projects, the actor said that many things are coming, among them, a project that is ending on Televisa, who he will collaborate with again. He also has a film that will be released soon, not to mention that he may be returning to the theater. (Filed as: Two months after the final of La Casa de los Famosos, Salvador Zerboni attacks Ivonne Montero again)

Did he have problems with Juan Rivera, Jenni’s brother? Salvador Zerboni was also asked about the reaction that music producer and YouTuber Juan Rivera had after he said on La Casa de los Famosos that Jenni Rivera had not died in an accident. Juan Rivera even said he would go to the house and make him repeat those words: “Did he want to get into the middle of the show? Well, line up, you’re not the only one.” “I really didn’t know, I thought Lupillo was her brother, I didn’t know there were more. I just found out about this character (referring to Juan Rivera) who spoke ill of me, I don’t know what, I send him only blessings, all I did was give my opinion like any other human being,” said the Mexican actor.

Ivonne Montero is said to still be angry with Salvador Zerboni After leaving this topic aside, Salvador Zerboni was told that the actress Ivonne Montero is still angry with him for everything that happened in La Casa de los Famosos: “Oh, yeah? Tell her to let me go, to forget me, please. She already has a lot of money, she should buy another friend, something, I don’t know, a boyfriend. What did I do to her? Well, everything is recorded and now there is no controversy here.” “I thought that she was very grateful for all the support and care that I gave her inside the house, the advice that I gave her. As you can see the project or the comments of others, I always treated her very well, like the lady she deserves to be, like my ex-girlfriend, I had an incredible time with her, the care I gave her, the moral support in his moment with her baby who, thank God, is very well. I am very happy that she’s fine, but well, if she wants to say something, it makes me a little sad because I do have a lot of love for her,” said Salvador Zerboni.

“I don’t have to apologize” Before ending this interview and, although he expressed himself well about her, Salvador Zerboni was categorical in saying that he does not have to apologize to Ivonne Montero. He denies every saying that he had supported her financially during her daughter’s illness: “But it does make me sad, she should have talked to me because we’re great friends and we share a lot of work together.” Lastly, he was asked his opinion about the case of actor Pablo Lyle, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, something that makes him very sad and angry, because Lyle is someone he loves and admires a lot: “It makes me crazy, because we all make mistakes, I’m sure that was an accident and it wasn’t premeditated,” he concluded. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)