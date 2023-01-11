7-year-old Sadie Dávila mauled to death by pitbull in Louisiana
Sadie Dávila was only 7 years old. She was playing outside her house when she was attacked by a pit bull. The little Latina died of her injuries.
A tragedy shook East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana when a 7-year-old Hispanic girl died after being mauled by a pitbull that was owned by her neighbor. The little girl did not survive her injuries and died in the hospital.
Sadie Dávila was playing in her own backyard, however, her neighbor’s pitbull was regularly allowed to roam the neighborhood unrestrained.
Louisiana girl mauled to death by pitbull
According to EFE, the 7-year-old Latino girl died in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after being brutally attacked by her neighbor’s dog. The owner, Erik Lopez was arrested and charged with negligent homicide for allowing the dog to roam loose.
Sadie Dávila, was playing quietly outside her house and she didn’t realize that the neighbor’s pet was loose. The dog suddenly ran into Sadie’s yard and brutally attacked her.
Sadie Davila died at the hospital
After the attack, the little girl was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, despite doctor’s efforts, she died due to the seriousness of her injuries.
Sadie had multiple, serious head and skull injuries. Officials from the Department of Animal Control who were quoted by WBRZ, indicated that the dog was found with blood around its mouth.
The dog was euthanized after the attack
The neighbor who owns the pitbull was identified as 20-year-old Erick López. He was not at home when the attack occurred. The dog was located by authorities and euthanized that evening.
López has been arrested and is being held on $7,500 bail.