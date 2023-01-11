Inicio » English » 7-year-old Sadie Dávila mauled to death by pitbull in Louisiana

7-year-old Sadie Dávila mauled to death by pitbull in Louisiana

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Muere en Luisiana niña latina tras ser atacada por el pitbull de un vecino
  • Sadie Dávila was only 7 years old.
  • She was playing outside her house when she was attacked by a pitbull.
  • The little Latina died of her injuries.

A tragedy shook East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana when a 7-year-old Hispanic girl died after being mauled by a pitbull that was owned by her neighbor. The little girl did not survive her injuries and died in the hospital.

Sadie Dávila was playing in her own backyard, however, her neighbor’s pitbull was regularly allowed to roam the neighborhood unrestrained.

Louisiana girl mauled to death by pitbull

Louisiana girl dies after being bitten by pit bull
PHOTO: Twitter

According to EFE, the 7-year-old Latino girl died in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after being brutally attacked by her neighbor’s dog. The owner, Erik Lopez was arrested and charged with negligent homicide for allowing the dog to roam loose.

Sadie Dávila, was playing quietly outside her house and she didn’t realize that the neighbor’s pet was loose. The dog suddenly ran into Sadie’s yard and brutally attacked her.

Sadie Davila died at the hospital

Sadie Davila passed away at the hospital
PHOTO: Twitter

After the attack, the little girl was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, despite doctor’s efforts, she died due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Sadie had multiple, serious head and skull injuries. Officials from the Department of Animal Control who were quoted by WBRZ, indicated that the dog was found with blood around its mouth.

The dog was euthanized after the attack

They identify the owner of the dog that killed Sadie
PHOTO: Twitter

The neighbor who owns the pitbull was identified as 20-year-old Erick López. He was not at home when the attack occurred. The dog was located by authorities and euthanized that evening.

López has been arrested and is being held on $7,500 bail.

Etiquetas: ,
Today
National
Related post