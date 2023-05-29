Owners of Mexican restaurants charged with labor trafficking in Georgia

Husband and wife owners of Sabor a México are charged with labor trafficking.

The couple forced immigrants to work for them.

The restaurants are outside Atlanta, Georgia.

A couple in the United States is facing federal labor trafficking, forced labor and alien smuggling charges in Atlanta, Georgia. They are accused of mistreating employees at two Sabor a México locations.

Federal documents indicate at least 10 people were victims of human trafficking. The defendants were identified as Efraín González Salgado, 40, and Estela Judith González, 34.

Sabor a México owners in serious trouble

The arrest warrant is dated May 9, 2023. According to the federal indictment, at least six people who are undocumented immigrants and four other employees of the two restaurants were treated like slaves by the owners.

Apparently, this had been going on for two years. The two Sabor a México locations catered mostly to Mexicans who wanted authentic food from their home country.