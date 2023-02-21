Running Wild guitarist Majk Moti dies
The former guitarist for Running Wild has died. Majk Moti died at the age of 65. His bandmate Jens Becker confirmed the news.
- The former guitarist for Running Wild has died.
- Majk Moti died at the age of 65.
- His bandmate Jens Becker confirmed the news.
MOURNING IN METAL! Former guitarist for the popular metal band Running Wild, Majk Moti, has died at the age of 65. The sad news that shocked the world of metal music was announced by the members of the group, who remembered the musician and offered their condolences.
Majk Moti was recognized for his talent on the guitar and when he decided to part with Running Wild, he immediately formed another band. The band, which he put together with Jens Becker, was one of the most popular in the 1980s and they are metal icons.
RUNNING WILD GUITARIST DIES
The news of the death of guitarist Michael Kupper, better known as “Majk Moti”, at the age of 65, spread on social media. Running Wild announced his passing to their fans and offered their condolences to his family.
“Rest in peace, old friend. Bon voyage, dear Majk,” wrote former bassist Jens Becker, in a recent post. The farewell was accompanied by an image of the guitarist in his golden age and they revealed that it happened on February 16. At the moment, the musician’s family has not commented.
What happened to the Majk Moti?
Running Wild drummer Stefan Schwarzmann wrote a short farewell to his friend on social media. Along with a photo of Moti in the band, he said goodbye to his beloved bandmate and revealed that he “had received very bad news”.
“Today I received very sad news. RIP Majk Moti,” wrote drummer Stefan Schwarzmann, who also belonged to Running Wild. Shortly after, the band’s official account wrote a short farewell to Kupper on Facebook. “Rest in peace brother. (Majk Moti, August 29, 1957-February 16, 2023).”
“I will never forget you”
The popular musician also played for D’Orca, Gate, Metallian, Random and Wild Knight, according to Metal Journal. In fact, D’Orca was a group that he formed with his wife Mel Dorca Ruiz. At the moment, the guitarist’s family has not made a statement and his cause of death is unknown. Internet users said goodbye to Kupper.
“I still can’t believe it. I’m playing the best metal album of all time right now: Death or Glory! I miss you Majk, you made me the Running Wild fan that I have become. Thanks for your music! Rest in peace Majk. I will never forget you!” wrote one fan.
“I am very sorry for your loss”
On the Running Wild page, fans offered their condolences to the family and friends of the late Michael Kupper. In the comments, they pointed out that it was an unexpected blow and that the music Moti created was an inspiration for power metal guitarists
“I am very sorry for your loss.” “My condolences and strength to the family.” “My condolences” “I am so sorry” “This is very sad and unexpected… Majk’s music with running wild influenced many of us here on the US shores, also a guitarist for power metal very influential that will not be forgotten,” people commented.