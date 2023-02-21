The former guitarist for Running Wild has died.

Majk Moti died at the age of 65.

His bandmate Jens Becker confirmed the news.

MOURNING IN METAL! Former guitarist for the popular metal band Running Wild, Majk Moti, has died at the age of 65. The sad news that shocked the world of metal music was announced by the members of the group, who remembered the musician and offered their condolences.

Majk Moti was recognized for his talent on the guitar and when he decided to part with Running Wild, he immediately formed another band. The band, which he put together with Jens Becker, was one of the most popular in the 1980s and they are metal icons.

The news of the death of guitarist Michael Kupper, better known as “Majk Moti”, at the age of 65, spread on social media. Running Wild announced his passing to their fans and offered their condolences to his family.

“Rest in peace, old friend. Bon voyage, dear Majk,” wrote former bassist Jens Becker, in a recent post. The farewell was accompanied by an image of the guitarist in his golden age and they revealed that it happened on February 16. At the moment, the musician’s family has not commented.