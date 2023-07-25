It’s rumored that Francisca is secretly pregnant (VIDEO)

Francisca shared a video on Instagram recently.

Now fans are saying she’s secretly pregnant.

What did the popular host do to hint that she’s expecting? MundoNow presents Óyenos Audio and a new podcast Sin Broncas con La Bronca, where you can listen to the best episodes on the hottest topics of the moment. Hosted by Silvia del Valle. CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO LISTEN TO SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA

It’s rumored that Francisca is secretly pregnant The popular Univision host has been happier than ever with her family. She recently took a trip where she showed that it is really important for her to continue to grow and strengthen her family. Her Instagram posts make it clear that she loves her little Gennaro and her husband Francisco Zampogna, whom she married more than a year ago. It’s obvious they are more in love than ever.

Francisca’s video raised questions However, suspicions that the host’s family may be growing are swirling as Francisca posted a video in which, beyond what she said, raised questions among her followers. Francisca was sitting with a cushion over her stomach which made people wonder if the beautiful Despierta América host could possibly be secretly pregnant.

How people commented on the post «It fills me with happiness every time I hear merengue, knowing that my friends from @vimenca created together with great allies, in tribute to Dominicans who live abroad, fighting for big dreams, leaving behind our lives, family and customs, this fills me with pride,» she says in the video. However, people did not pay attention at all to her words but instead began to say things like: «Covering the belly.» «What’s the drama?» «Are you pregnant?» «Don’t cover your belly, your pregnancy is already showing.» «Baby on board.» «The face says it all, baby on the way.»

Francisca shows that she is closer to her family than ever So far, Francisca has not addressed the pregnancy rumors, though many think that she is expecting a baby. A few weeks ago, the host went to her native Dominican Republic with her baby Gennaro. Francisca documented her trip to the Dominican Republic with her husband and son through photos and videos on Instagram. During the trip, the beautiful and beloved presenter revealed the lavish decorations for Gennaro’s birthday.