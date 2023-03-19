Elizabeth Gutiérrez shares a photo of intertwined hands sparking rumors she’s back together with William Levy
Are William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez back together? Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy’s separation has sparked controversy and many surprising confessions. Since they officially announced their split in January 2022 people have taken sides.
As the months passed, the two stars dropped hints for each other and later there was rumor of a possible reconciliation after they were photographed together several times. William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez have not confirmed or denied the rumors.
Recently, a series of photographs have been circulating that Elizabeth Gutierrez shared on social media and they sparked new rumors of a reconciliation.
The images shared by El Rostro de la Venganza actress once again cast raised questions about her relationship with William Levy. Her fans are excited at the possibility the stars have reunited.
Elizabeth Gutiérrez shares a photo of intertwined hands
Elizabeth Gutiérrez shared an Instagram story showing couple of photos that raised hopes she was reconciling with the Café Con Aroma de Mujer actor. This comes after she posted an image of intertwined hands.
“Date night with my favorite person,” wrote Elizabeth Gutiérrez, tagging William Levy in the story where the two intertwined hands appear. The actress wears a large diamond, making seem as thought she’s still wearing her wedding ring.
They appear together as a family
Another photo the actress shared on Instagram that raised suspicions was one where they’re with their children. This is not be the first time they’ve shared a family photo since William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez have two children together.
Recently the stars came together to celebrate their son’s birthday, appearing together as a family once again and they looked very happy. “Celebrating our favorite boy!! Happy birthday my love… we are very proud of you and we love you so much daddy… you bring so much happiness to our lives… you will always have your family cheering you on,” Elizabeth Gutiérrez wrote.
The reaction from netizens
La Lengua and Hoy Día shared possible proof that the Mexican actress and the Cuban actor are giving love a second chance after separating in 2022. Internet users immediately reacted.
“I love seeing them together.” “I hope he realizes the beautiful woman and family he has.” “Ridiculous and immature.” “There was never a breakup.” “That woman has no self-respect.” “Good for them and blessings.” “Pure show” “I think they have never ended.” “It’s good that they are together.” “Cuernuda feliz.”