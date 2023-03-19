Are Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy back together?

She posts a photo that raises suspicions.

People say they never broke up.

Are William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez back together? Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy’s separation has sparked controversy and many surprising confessions. Since they officially announced their split in January 2022 people have taken sides.

As the months passed, the two stars dropped hints for each other and later there was rumor of a possible reconciliation after they were photographed together several times. William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez have not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Are Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy back together?

Recently, a series of photographs have been circulating that Elizabeth Gutierrez shared on social media and they sparked new rumors of a reconciliation.

The images shared by El Rostro de la Venganza actress once again cast raised questions about her relationship with William Levy. Her fans are excited at the possibility the stars have reunited.