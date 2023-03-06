The strict rules Pablo Lyle must follow in prison (PHOTOS)

The rules Pablo Lyle must follow in prison are revealed.

What the actor must do to avoid personal problems.

Joining a gang could lengthen his sentence. In February, Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Puerto Rican man named Juan Ricardo Hernández during a road rage incident in 2019. Now that Lyle has been admitted to the South Florida Reception Center, the Mirreyes vs. Godinez actor has received a set of rules that he must comply with in order to avoid trouble in prison. Pablo Lyle’s rules while in prison Pablo Lyle, 36, must comply with all of the rules while he is in a South Florida prison. The Mexican program Ventaneando revealed all of the details. The manual was delivered to Lyle in order to keep him informed about what he can and can’t do while behind bars. One of the most important is that he must always carry his identification with him.

All the prison rules are contained in an official document “You must never be outside your housing area without your identification in your possession and it must be visible at all times. The ID card is required for you to receive your mail, eat in the mess hall, and access your inmate bank account electronically.” “Also to be accepted for an interview during the admission process. Your presence in that place (restricted area) may be interpreted as an escape attempt, and the appropriate measures will be taken,” reads the document shared by Ventaneando.

The rules are very specific The document indicates that when a helicopter or an aircraft lands at the jail, Pablo Lyle, as well as other prisoners, must stay away from it. “In the event that a helicopter attempts to land at or near the institution, you must move away from the aircraft. Moving towards the helicopter will be considered an escape attempt.” “During your first day at the intake center, you will be assigned a bed in a specific area. You will be responsible for cleaning your personal area. This includes your bed, box of personal belongings and the floor around the bed. You are responsible for ensuring that your accommodation space is free of contraband. This includes the area of ​​your bed, mattress, box of belongings, or the wall. In case of finding contraband, you must notify a correction employee immediately,” the manual says.

Rules about clothing and gangs Each prisoner must wear a specific uniform. “Whenever you are outside your accommodation area, you must wear your uniform, which is the blue shirt, blue pants, underwear, socks and shoes issued by the state. Shirts must be tucked in and all buttons buttoned, except for the top button on the collar.” And finally, one of the most important details is that Pablo should avoid gangs. “Involvement with a security threat group will result in your identification as a member of that group and may affect your eligibility for work assignments, certain types of transfers, and may result in disciplinary action. You do not have the option of turning down a job assignment.” the document shared by Ventaneando reads.