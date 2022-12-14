Respiratory syncytial virus: 4 RSV symptoms you need to know

Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, is riskiest for children under two years.

Between 58,000 and 80,000 hospitalizations are reported per year in children under five.

Knowing the symptoms of RSV is crucial.

Know the most common symptoms of RSV! Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, causes more than 2 million emergency room visits each year, especially in children under five, and between 58,000 and 80,000 of those will require hospitalization.

Not only kids are at risk of contracting RSV. Older adults and people with autoimmune diseases are also more likely to suffer from more severe symptoms than the general public. Knowing the symptoms of RSV could be the answer to receiving timely care and avoiding the risk of life-threatening complications. These are the four most common symptoms!

4. Fever

One of the most common symptoms of RSV is fever. Respiratory syncytial virus-related illnesses are generally similar to the common cold or, in the most severe cases, bronchitis or pneumonia, and last for 5 to 7 days.

If you develop a fever of more than 104° or, in the case of children and babies, you detect that they are irritable, seem to be in pain, or are coughing or sneezing and have a runny nose, it is possible that they need medical attention.