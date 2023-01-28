Study reveals that the rotation of the Earth’s core is slowing down

What will happen to life on Earth?

The Earth’s core is one of the most mysterious components of our planet.

The Earth's core is one of the most mysterious components of our planet. Researchers find that its rotation may be slowing down. The first month of 2023 is about to end and it has brought great surprises and we are only starting the year. Now a piece of news has been released that impacts the entire planet and could affect life as we know it. The entire world woke up on Tuesday to news that has raised eyebrows. Researchers have found that rotation of the Earth's core has possibly slowed down and could actually be reversing. What does this mean? What will happen to the planet? A study published by the journal Nature Geoscience has uncovered the situation which, though it sounds shocking, is not cause for alarm. Although this has not stopped fear from cropping up among the research community because it is an unprecedented event. A group of researchers believe that the iron heart of our planet completes a rotation cycle every 70 years and reports that we are in the midst of one of its great shifts. However, this has not yet been confirmed, as the research is new.

Why is this happening? The results of the research come from the analysis of dozens of earthquakes and, according to its authors, this variation is correlated with small changes in geophysical observations on the Earth's surface, such as the magnetic field or the increase or decrease in the duration of the earthquakes. The study was conducted by Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang, from Peking University, in China, who claim to have been "quite surprised" by the results. "We think that the central nucleus is, with relation to the Earth's surface, rotating in one direction and then in the other, like a swing," they told a French agency.

What does the earth’s core do? According to La Vanguardia, the inner core is a solid sphere, about 745 miles in diameter that spins freely in a sea of ​​molten iron and other metals, known as the outer core. As it rotates, it generates the Earth’s magnetic field, which protects it from space radiation and allows life to exist on its surface. The Earth’s mantle extends around the outer core with a thickness of almost 1,864 miles, and finally, the outer crust is only about 24 miles thick. Until now it has not been shown to be a great danger to human life, only earthquakes that have arisen almost one after another.

More earthquakes? The observations of Chinese geologists fit with what has been recorded as the earth’s magnetic field has been changing very fast in recent decades and its dipole character (with north and south poles) is weakening. The work is a step forward and provides a lot of information that other scientists will want to investigate. The oscillating rotation model proposed by Wang and Vidale “can explain the variation in the length of the day, which has oscillated quite constantly during the last decades,” the authors indicate in the abstract of their scientific article.