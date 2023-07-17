La Huella OVNI is an exciting radio program hosted by Jorge Luis Suk Dorff, a renowned documentary filmmaker specializing in UFO mysteries and phenomena. In this episode, Jorge Luis takes us on a journey to two iconic locations associated with UFO sightings: Roswell and Lubbock. The main focus is on the Roswell incident, an event that occurred on July 2, 1947, at a farm near Roswell, New Mexico. On that day, something inexplicable crashed on the property of farmer Max Braceli, who discovered a mysterious object in his home. Listen to the new season of the podcast «La Huella OVNI» CLICKING HERE. LISTEN TO «LA HUELLA OVNI» PODCAST HERE Soon after, the local newspaper, the Daily Record, published a stunning headline: the Air Force had captured a flying saucer on a nearby ranch. However, military authorities later denied this claim, explaining that it was simply a weather balloon. Jorge Luis shares the impactful testimonies of witnesses who saw the object crash, as well as details about the strange movements of military trucks in the city and reports from medical personnel who attended to unknown beings.

The Persistent Enigma: Roswell Incident and Its Unanswered Questions Despite the controversy and various official explanations, the Roswell incident has endured as an enigma in the field of ufology. To this day, a definitive conclusion about what truly happened on that fateful day has not been reached. Subsequently, our intrepid host transports us to Lubbock, another city famous for a UFO sighting in 1951. Several professors from Texas Tech University witnessed a formation of lights in the sky that defied conventional explanation. Although the theory of them being flocks of birds was proposed, the testimonies of some witnesses and the unsuccessful attempt by photographer James to replicate the image dismissed this explanation. The case of the Lubbock Lights remains a mystery without a conclusive explanation to this day.

The Roswell Film Festival: A Fusion of Cinema and Investigation After sharing their fascinating experiences in Roswell and Lubbock, Jorge Luis takes the opportunity to express his gratitude to Máximo Verón, who invited him to the prestigious Roswell Film Festival, allowing him to share his extensive knowledge through talks and screenings. Jorge Luis also mentions his amazement at seeing himself on the cover of the Daily Record, an honor he greatly values. In the second part of the episode, Máximo Verón is interviewed and shares details about the renowned International UFO and Paranormal Phenomena Film Festival held in Argentina. He also reveals how the idea of organizing a local version of the festival in Roswell came about. Máximo highlights the importance of merging the audiovisual aspect with research, creating a meeting space for filmmakers and researchers passionate about paranormal phenomena and ufology.

Traces of the Past: Investigating the Remnants of the Roswell Incident Máximo also immerses us in his own experience visiting the site where the Roswell incident allegedly occurred, accompanied by a group of investigators and geologists. Together, they discovered metallic pieces that seem out of place with the local geography, generating intrigue and fueling the possibility that these pieces are related to the 1947 event. As a closing note, Máximo excitedly informs us about the preparations for the upcoming festival in Argentina, where they hope the success of the Roswell event will further propel its realization. He highlights the presence of renowned researchers and emphasizes the importance of the legends and beliefs rooted in the Navajo community in relation to UFOs and other paranormal phenomena.

In Conclusion: A Captivating Episode Exploring the Mysteries of Roswell and Lubbock In summary, this thrilling episode of La Huella OVNI immerses us in the unforgettable experiences of Jorge Luis Suk Dorff in Roswell and Lubbock, two iconic locations in the history of UFO sightings. We delve into the mystery of the Roswell incident and the intriguing Lubbock Lights in detail. We also delve into the fascinating organization of the International UFO and Paranormal Phenomena Film Festival in Roswell, where cinema and investigation converge in a unique celebration.