Rosie says that Juan didn’t take money from Jenni Rivera’s companies

Rosie Rivera says that Juan did not take a penny from Jenni’s companies.

The sister of La Diva de la Banda speaks out.

Mrs. Rosa reveals what it is like to live with a divided family.

After the tremendous uproar that Chiquis Rivera caused regarding her mother’s inheritance, blaming someone very close to her of stealing a large amount of money from Jenni’s company, many members of the dynasty didn’t hesitate to speak out.

Since then, a great scandal and a great controversy within the Rivera dynasty has erupted. On more than one occasion, both Rosie and Juan have denied the accusations coming from their own nephews, who say they are thieves. Now Rosie Rivera speaks.

Rosie Rivera and Juan were called thieves by their nephews

While Juan Rivera is on La Casa de los Famosos 3, his sister Rosie spoke about the controversy among Jenni’s children and she came out in defense of her brother. But that was not all, since she said that she would rather suffer than defend herself against the accusations.

It should be remembered that on the Curve of Life segment on La Casa de los Famosos 3, Juan Rivera talked about what destroyed his relationship with his nephews: “After many years of trying to take care of my nephews, I have to accept that maybe I failed. My little sister Rosie and I were branded as thieves. It hurt me a lot that the people I loved like my own children allowed it to be seen that way.”