Rosie says that Juan didn’t take money from Jenni Rivera’s companies
Rosie Rivera says that Juan did not take a penny from Jenni's companies. The sister of La Diva de la Banda speaks out.
- Rosie Rivera says that Juan did not take a penny from Jenni’s companies.
- The sister of La Diva de la Banda speaks out.
- Mrs. Rosa reveals what it is like to live with a divided family.
After the tremendous uproar that Chiquis Rivera caused regarding her mother’s inheritance, blaming someone very close to her of stealing a large amount of money from Jenni’s company, many members of the dynasty didn’t hesitate to speak out.
Since then, a great scandal and a great controversy within the Rivera dynasty has erupted. On more than one occasion, both Rosie and Juan have denied the accusations coming from their own nephews, who say they are thieves. Now Rosie Rivera speaks.
Rosie Rivera and Juan were called thieves by their nephews
While Juan Rivera is on La Casa de los Famosos 3, his sister Rosie spoke about the controversy among Jenni’s children and she came out in defense of her brother. But that was not all, since she said that she would rather suffer than defend herself against the accusations.
It should be remembered that on the Curve of Life segment on La Casa de los Famosos 3, Juan Rivera talked about what destroyed his relationship with his nephews: “After many years of trying to take care of my nephews, I have to accept that maybe I failed. My little sister Rosie and I were branded as thieves. It hurt me a lot that the people I loved like my own children allowed it to be seen that way.”
Jenni Rivera’s sister speaks out again
After Juan’s statements, Rosie Rivera told Adamari López on Hoy Día that her brother never stole or touched a peso from Jenni’s companies, as their nephews have claimed for several years.
“That my family is worth much more than my image and many people for a long time will think what they want, I accepted it when this started. Before they knew, I knew what was coming because you know,” Rosie Rivera said on the Telemundo morning show.
Rosie says that Juan did not take money from Jenni Rivera’s companies
“Juan did not have access to accounts, Juan did not have access to checks, it was not possible for him to steal. I said I am not going to defend myself because to clear my name means that one sometimes wants to say things that can harm others and I prefer to suffer it. I love my family and nothing, no one, not even they themselves can change that,” Jenni Rivera’s younger sister added.
Mrs. Rosa were also spoke out about Juan. “I already wanted to see him because he looks skinny, so I said, ‘I want to hug him to see if he’s really skinny.'”
Mrs. Rosa explained what it is like to live with a divided family
Mrs. Rosa was also asked about how she copes with having a divided family. “I learn to live with it but I trust in a God that it will not be like this all the time, someday God will bring them to me all together and I will be there to receive them… I look after my children but there are times when you get angry at being the one looking after your children.”
After Rosie Rivera held the position of CEO of Jenni’s companies for 10 years, it is now Jacquie, La Diva de la Banda’s daughter who is in charge of running her mother’s two companies: Jenni Rivera Enterprises, LLC and Jenni Rivera Fashion LLC.