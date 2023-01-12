El Chapo’s daughter Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz shows her face.

She says she will support Ovidio Guzmán.

“She knows more than necessary.” In the early hours of Thursday, January 5, Ovidio Guzmán, El Chapo’s son, was captured in an operation known as the second ‘Culiacanazo’. Four years ago, the Mexican authorities arrested Guzmán but let him go after a wave of violence erupted, for which they were heavily criticized. Now his sister, Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz, breaks her silence. Although she had reacted to the incident on social media and even showed letters that her father sent her, this is the first time that El Chapo’s daughter has spoken publicly, so internet users were quick to react. Journalist Nelssie Carrillo managed to interview her for her YouTube channel. Pay attention… “I’m going to support him,” says Rosa Isela Guzmán after her brother Ovidio’s arrest Stepping out of her black luxury SUV, and protecting herself from the rain with an umbrella, Rosa Isela Guzmán asked the journalist what was happening by way of greeting. She was asked if she could talk about her impressions after her brother, Ovidio Guzmán, was arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa, in Mexico, just a few days ago. “The truth is, I know the same thing that you know, now, to support the boys, nothing more, but I know the same thing that you know… I haven’t gone onto social media, I’m not informed right now of almost anything. Yes I’ve been receiving some messages, but in reality I don’t have much information,” said Rosa Isela politely, but still walking.

“I don’t know what is happening” Despite the insistence of journalist Nelssie Carrillo, Ovidio Guzmán’s sister didn’t budge: “I don’t know what is happening. The news has just started and I really don’t have much information. I have to watch the news and really see what’s happening, but you have to support the boys and make things the best possible.” “I haven’t spoken to anyone (referring to any member of her family)… To continue supporting them, he’s my brother, supporting the children, as much as possible,” she said. Regarding the rumors that her father, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, had health problems, she explained that, at the moment, he’s doing fine. In reality she’s not sure or didn’t want to say more. (Filed as: Ovidio Guzmán’s sister says she will support him)

Is she in touch with Ovidio Guzmán? Before ending this interview, Rosa Isela Guzmán made it clear that she has no contact with her brother, Ovidio Guzmán — only with her aunts and her grandmother, but not with all of them: “I don’t know what is happening in Culiacán, let the government do what it has to do, let the president (referring to Andrés Manuel López Obrador) do what he has to do.” Finally, she made a very special request: “Don’t involve me anymore, stay out of the way and support the boys,” Chapo’s daughter concluded before entering an establishment. It should be noted that at no time did she evade the questions, although she simply didn’t want to go into detail with the journalist. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)

“She has never been entangled with what her family does” It didn’t take long for followers of journalist Nelssie Carrillo’s YouTube channel to react to Rosa Isela Guzmán’s statements: “She’s intelligent and ready to answer.” “So pretty, may she be very well, she has never allowed herself to be entangled with what her family does.” “She knows more than necessary.” “Continue supporting so that the narco can continue.” On the other hand, there were those who attacked Nelssie for not taking advantage of this opportunity: “The ‘journalist’ lacks fierceness, she doesn’t know what to ask, she asks the same thing and wants to get information that she has already been told no to. She really didn’t seem very intelligent to ask questions, that’s why some famous people hit them hard because they don’t know how to find out what to ask about.”