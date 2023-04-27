Ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson demands Joe Biden undergo cognitive test
President Biden announces he's running for reelection.Ronny Jackson demands he take a cognitive test and is circulating a letter among other Republicans.
- President Biden announces he’s running for reelection.
- Ronny Jackson demands he take a cognitive test.
- Jackson is circulating a letter among other Republican lawmakers.
As Joe Biden announces his reelection bid for 2024, former White House doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R) is demanding that he undergo a cognitive test, according to the New York Post.
President Joe Biden officially announced Tuesday that he is running for reelection in 2024, calling on voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he started when he took office.
BIDEN HAS NO RIVALS… IN HIS PARTY
Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, was betting that the legislative achievements of his first term, and his more than 50 years of experience in Washington, will override the qualms about his age. He faces an easy path to win his party’s nomination, with no major Democratic rivals. Even so, the fight to retain the presidency will be difficult in a nation marked by deep divisions.
“This is not the time to be overconfident,” Biden added. “That’s why I’m running for reelection.” As his campaign takes shape, the president is pointing out his achievements. “I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said. “The question we face is whether in the years to come we will have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or less.”
Former White House doctor raises questions
Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson is distributing a letter among House Republicans in an attempt to rally support before sending it to the US president. Jackson is the doctor who famously declared Donald Trump the healthiest president in history.
“We call on you to either resign immediately and renounce your bid for reelection or submit to a clinically validated cognitive screening assessment and make those results available to the public,” the letter, addressed to Biden, reads.
Rep. Jackson questions Biden’s mental acuity
“When you first announced your bid to run in the 2020 presidential election, questions and concerns were raised surrounding your cognitive abilities. Those concerns have only increased because your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent since you were elected,” the letter reads.
He added: “Over the past two years, public appearances where you shuffle your feet, trip when you walk, slur your words, forget names, lose your train of thought, and appear momentarily confused have become more of a common occurrence. These incidences are so common and noticeable that if you search “Biden gaffes.”
Is Ronny Jackson’s request valid?
Jackson was a White House physician in the Donald Trump and Barack Obama administrations, saying that “the American people deserve full transparency about the mental abilities of their highest elected leader.” It’s just the latest attempt by him to pressure the president into taking a cognitive test after he wrote a similar letter in June 2021 that was signed by more than a dozen Republicans.
But then in February of last year, Jackson renewed the calls in another letter urging the president to get tested and “follow the example of former President Trump.” Jackson, in his last letter, criticized him for not responding to previous calls for a cognitive test. However, the White House has defended Biden and his health.