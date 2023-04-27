President Biden announces he’s running for reelection.

Ronny Jackson demands he take a cognitive test.

Jackson is circulating a letter among other Republican lawmakers.

As Joe Biden announces his reelection bid for 2024, former White House doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R) is demanding that he undergo a cognitive test, according to the New York Post.

President Joe Biden officially announced Tuesday that he is running for reelection in 2024, calling on voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he started when he took office.

BIDEN HAS NO RIVALS… IN HIS PARTY

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, was betting that the legislative achievements of his first term, and his more than 50 years of experience in Washington, will override the qualms about his age. He faces an easy path to win his party’s nomination, with no major Democratic rivals. Even so, the fight to retain the presidency will be difficult in a nation marked by deep divisions.

“This is not the time to be overconfident,” Biden added. “That’s why I’m running for reelection.” As his campaign takes shape, the president is pointing out his achievements. “I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said. “The question we face is whether in the years to come we will have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or less.”