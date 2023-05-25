Casey DeSantis sent an eerie tweet amid campaign rumors.

Ron DeSantis’ wife ‘mocked’ the speculation on Twitter.

DeSantis made his presidential campaign official on Twitter last night.

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, hinted at the presidential campaign rumors surrounding her husband on social media and shared a sarcastic video about the race, sparking rumors.

It all started when Fox News reported that Governor Ron DeSantis is going to announce his entry into the fight for the White House in 2024. According to Fox, the conservative politician will make the announcement with Elon Musk.

CASEY DESANTIS BREAKS HER SILENCE

Casey DeSantis, wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, broke her silence on rumors of a presidential run in 2024. The politician’s wife shared a video on Twitter, shortly before he officially made the announcement on Wednesday.

«America is worth the fight… every single time,» said Ron DeSantis’s wife in the tweet. Later that evening Ron DeSantis made it official in a glitchy Twitter Spaces presentation.