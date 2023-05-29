More bad news for immigrants.

Governor Ron DeSantis sends troops to Texas to help secure the border.

He claims it’s because of an immigration «crisis».

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he would take action on the border between Mexico and the United States. Now he has deployed a number of soldiers to Texas to «help the security crisis» the state claims is occurring due to an influx of immigrants.

«At my direction, state agencies including law enforcement and the Florida National Guard are being deployed to Texas, with assets including personnel, boats and planes,» DeSantis said in a statement.

DeSantis sending troops to help Texas secure the border

DeSantis has made more than 1,100 state assets and resources available to help at the Texas border. This has generated much controversy among Hispanics living in both Florida and the Lone Star State.

Even some politicians responded: “What an irresponsible waste of critical state resources by DeSantis for his own act of national politics. Honestly, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen such intellectually dishonest leadership in Tallahassee,» former Republican Rep. David Jolly posted on Twitter.