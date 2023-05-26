Ron DeSantis officially throws his hat in the ring.

The Florida Governor launched his campaign with Elon Musk on Twitter.

DeSantis promises to build a border wall.

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially announced he was running for president in 2024 on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk. In the glitchy presentation, he promised he would build a border wall.

Ron DeSantis has been making headlines with his controversial policies in Florida. The most recent of these is the anti-immigrant law he signed on May 10.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has thrown his hat in the ring in the run for the US presidency in 2024. After weeks of rumors he finally made it official on May 24.

His campaign was launched on Twitter with Elon Musk, and was criticized for major technical difficulties. However, despite this, he was able to make the announcement and announce more controversial immigration policies.