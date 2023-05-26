Search

Ron DeSantis promises to build a border wall as he announces presidential run

Ron DeSantis promises to build a border wall as he announces presidential run

 
  • Ron DeSantis officially throws his hat in the ring.
  • The Florida Governor launched his campaign with Elon Musk on Twitter.
  • DeSantis promises to build a border wall.

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially announced he was running for president in 2024 on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk. In the glitchy presentation, he promised he would build a border wall.

Ron DeSantis has been making headlines with his controversial policies in Florida. The most recent of these is the anti-immigrant law he signed on May 10.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has thrown his hat in the ring in the run for the US presidency in 2024. After weeks of rumors he finally made it official on May 24.

His campaign was launched on Twitter with Elon Musk, and was criticized for major technical difficulties. However, despite this, he was able to make the announcement and announce more controversial immigration policies.

Ron DeSantis promises to declare a border emergency on day one

Ron DeSantis promised that if he becomes president he will close the border: «We will close the border, build a border wall and hold drug cartels accountable,» the governor said according to El Universal.

He criticized Biden for having lax immigration policies and allowing illegal immigrants to enter the country, noting the trafficking of fentanyl from Mexico.

DeSantis has a number of controversial policies

DeSantis has become a controversial figure in politics during his tenure in Florida. Now has entered the Republican presidential primary, he promises to expand those policies to the rest of the country if elected.

Among his controversial decisions as governor, he banned abortion after six weeks, allowed people to carry a gun without a permit, the ‘Don’t say gay’ rule for schools and his most recent anti-immigrant law that was signed by him at the beginning of May.

