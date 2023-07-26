Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident.

He was heading to an event in Tennessee when the pile-up occurred.

There were no serious injuries in the multi-vehicle crash. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee. The pile-up occurred on Tuesday, July 25 when the 2024 presidential candidate was heading to an event in Tennessee. We invite you to listen to the new podcasts on MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio. On the Códice Críptico podcast, host Dafnne Wejebe discusses all the world’s mysteries, including conspiracy theories, UFOs, past lives, the afterlife, the paranormal, spirituality, numerology and more. Listen to the new Códice Críptico podcast by clicking on the image

Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee Undoubtedly, this year has proven to be exceptionally challenging for many public figures. Recently, presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident. According to WFLA, the incident took place in Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday, July 25. His campaign press secretary confirmed this unfortunate accident.

The Florida governor was traveling to a campaign event According to Bryan Griffin, the press secretary for Ron DeSantis’s campaign, the governor and his team were en route to an event in Chattanooga on Tuesday when tragedy struck. Luckily, he assured the public that neither the politician nor his team members sustained any major injuries. In light of the accident, the governor’s press secretary released a brief statement expressing gratitude for the nation’s prayers and well wishes for their continued safety throughout the course of the campaign.

DeSantis was not injured in the accident The Associated Press reported that Ron DeSantis, who is running to be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, was scheduled to hold events in central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday. Fortunately, he and his team emerged from the accident unharmed. In the early hours of Tuesday, July 25, when news of the car accident involving the presidential hopeful first emerged, there was immediate concern for his well-being, with fears that he may have been injured.

The rest of the Florida governor’s team was also unharmed in the crash Fortunately, according to his press secretary, Bryan Griffin, Ron DeSantis and his team escaped injuries despite being involved in a car accident while en route to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It remains unclear if Griffin was also present in the vehicle during the incident. As of now, there are no further details available regarding the cause of the car accident that involved the Republican candidate. Bryan Griffin has not provided additional information.