Humberto Zurita finally has a new romance.

Rumors said Kira Edgar was his new girlfriend but it turned out to be Stephanie Salas.

Christian Bach’s widower is giving himself a chance at love.

Three and a half years after the death of Christian Bach, her widower, Humberto Zurita is finally giving himself a chance at love with a new partner. There were many rumors of an alleged romance with Kira Edgar. However, everyone was wrong because his new girlfriend is none other than Stephanie Salas, granddaughter of Silvia Pinal.

Stephanie Salas, who has a daughter with Luis Miguel, has always led a very private life and rarely gives details of her relationships. According to People en Español, her mother, Sylvia Pasquel, confirmed the romance with Humberto Zurita.

It turns out that, a few days ago, the Siéntense quien pueda cameras captured Stephanie Salas at the Mexico City airport. The most shocking thing is that Christian Bach’s widower apparently was with her and he mysteriously tried to mislead the press.

In addition, at a recent screening of a movie starring Humberto Zurita, Stephanie Salas was interviewed about an alleged affair with the actor and she responded: “Who says that? What the public wants. Aha.” Ultimately her mother, Sylvia Pasquel, who ended up confirming the rumors.