Romance between Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas is confirmed (VIDEO)
Humberto Zurita finally has a new romance. Rumors pointed to Kira Edgar as his new partner, but it turned out to be Stephanie Salas.
Three and a half years after the death of Christian Bach, her widower, Humberto Zurita is finally giving himself a chance at love with a new partner. There were many rumors of an alleged romance with Kira Edgar. However, everyone was wrong because his new girlfriend is none other than Stephanie Salas, granddaughter of Silvia Pinal.
Stephanie Salas, who has a daughter with Luis Miguel, has always led a very private life and rarely gives details of her relationships. According to People en Español, her mother, Sylvia Pasquel, confirmed the romance with Humberto Zurita.
Humberto Zurita has a new romance over 3 years after the death of Christian Bach
It turns out that, a few days ago, the Siéntense quien pueda cameras captured Stephanie Salas at the Mexico City airport. The most shocking thing is that Christian Bach’s widower apparently was with her and he mysteriously tried to mislead the press.
In addition, at a recent screening of a movie starring Humberto Zurita, Stephanie Salas was interviewed about an alleged affair with the actor and she responded: “Who says that? What the public wants. Aha.” Ultimately her mother, Sylvia Pasquel, who ended up confirming the rumors.
Stephanie Salas is Humberto Zurita’s new love
Apparently, in an interview for a Mexican tv show, Sylvia Pasquel confirmed that her daughter Stephanie Salas is in a relationship with Humberto Zurita and it started several weeks ago: “It’s good that my daughter has a person like him by her side,” the actress began.
Humberto Zurita is 16 years older than Stephanie Salas, but Sylvia Pasquel doesn’t seem to care as long as he makes her daughter very happy: “I think no mother would be upset about having that son-in-law,” she said, referring to the fact that the actor is a true gentleman.
They kept it a secret but Stephanie Salas’s mother let the cat out of the bag
Recently Stephanie Salas’s mother was on Despierta América and had only good things to say about Humberto Zurita: “My Humberto is very handsome. He’s a gentleman, handsome, a good actor, it would be very cool, because my daughter is also very pretty,” she commented, hinting at a relationship between the two.
And on Siéntense Quien Pueda they captured the two actors at the Mexico City airport looking very close, arriving with their suitcases and leaving in a car. So the rumors of an alleged romance, that now is practically confirmed by what Sylvia Pasquel said, became stronger.
Are people angry at Humberto Zurita?
Comments about the romance were immediate: “It’s good that it was true, the two are free.” “What bad taste Zurita.” “If they both want it, nobody should get involved, Humberto needs a partner.” “Such a beautiful woman that he had and now with her No!” “Handsome and single, how beautiful love is.” “Many BLESSINGS for both, long live love.” “That couple is very beautiful, I hope it’s true.”
“Poor man, what a downturn!” “I thought he was with Kika Édgar.” “Well… Christian was a beautiful woman… it would be difficult to find someone who surpassed her. But if they love each other… It’s okay!!!” “I hope that both of them are already mature and can find happiness!” “They both deserve it.” “I approve, I love that woman, she always stays out of scandals and is a good mother and daughter too and he is a great gentleman,” said users. SEE THE VIDEO OF HUMBERTO ZURITA AND STEPHANIE SALAS ARRIVING AT THE AIRPORT. Some images of this note come from this and this videos.