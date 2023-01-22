In the United States, 80% of the adult population is in debt.

The average debt in the US is $38,000, not including mortgages.

Find out how having savings can lead to financial freedom.

Learn about how savings can lead to financial freedom! Financial freedom, according to Forbes, depends on your personal goals. For some it means buying a car or a house, for others it means living debt free. The important thing, according to experts, is to lead a lifestyle that allows you to save enough to live comfortably in all stages of life.

4. The role of savings in achieving financial freedom: Living debt-free

The role of savings in achieving financial freedom is much more important than many people imagine. On the one hand, it helps ensure that you won’t lose assets that you have invested a lot of time and money in.

In addition, staying out of debt and living within your means, saves you interest fees so you can put more money into a savings fund for emergencies or other big expenses.