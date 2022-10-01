Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna will take center stage at the Super Bowl!

Was she the first choice?

The NFL makes an important announcement. A few days ago it was rumored that singer Taylor Swift would perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Now, the NFL has announced on social media who will entertain the crowd in Glendale, Arizona. The Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the most anticipated musical events of each year, in addition to taking place at one of the most important sporting events. The final game of the NFL championship will be on February 12. The most awaited musical event Each Super Bowl has featured a musical performance during halftime since its first game. Although initially, they invited college marching bands, the nationally televised event evolved to include major recording artists. Unlike other games with shorter halftimes, the Super Bowl halftime show lasts 30 minutes and its budget is much higher than any performance under other circumstances.

Who will headline the 2023 halftime show? A picture is worth a thousand words and when it comes to a photograph of Rihanna’s right hand holding a football you know it can only mean one thing. The superstar will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023. On Sunday, TMZ reported that the Barbadian singer was in negotiations with the NFL to lead the Super Bowl LVII halftime show and after the Diamonds singer shared the photo of the football it is more than clear what the outcome of those discussions was.

Was Rihanna the first choice? TMZ said that its sources also said that there have been talks with another artist to participate in the Super Bowl halftime show, so it is possible that there will be at least two artists on stage. Although for Rihanna, this performance could be strategic since she’s hinted at releasing new music. Since it was announced that Apple Music would be the new sponsor of this show, rumors began to emerge about possible singers who could headline the show. Taylor Swift was one of the most ‘requested’ for halftime, however, TMZ said that the singer declined as she is focused on the upcoming release of her new album.

The most watched halftime show in history Katy Perry performed at the most watched Super Bowl halftime show in history in 2015, when the Patriots faced the Seahawks. According Forbes, Perry’s show attracted an audience of 118.5 million viewers, surpassing Lady Gaga who came in second with 117.5 million. Given all the excitement, there are others who are not very happy about Rihanna performing: “Who is choosing these people to sing? Neither of you have taste in music,” is one of the comments on social media.