Denis Sánchez lodges a new complaint against Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin’s younger brother comes out in defense of the singer.

He says that his brother “is incapable of harming another human.” The problems and legal battles for Ricky Martin haven’t stopped since his nephew first made the decision to file a complaint against him. However, the Puerto Rican singer has the unconditional support of the rest of his family and one of his brothers has spoken out in his defense. In the face of a second lawsuit on Tuesday, José Andreu Fuentes, one of Ricky Martin’s lawyers, denied a new motion filed the day before by the singer’s nephew, alleging that the artist sexually assaulted him when he was only 11 years old, reported EFE. Ricky Martin’s nephew files a new complaint Andreu explained to various media outlets, including EFE, that Denis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, Ricky Martin’s nephew, filed a motion in the Court of First Instance in San Juan that includes “false and crazy accusations” against the La copa de la vida singer, who is 50 years old. Without a doubt, Ricky Martin’s case has shocked both his loyal fans as well as social media, but fortunately the Puerto Rican singer is not alone, as other members of his family have been showing their support for him. The most recent was a statement made by the singer’s younger brother. Filed Under: Younger Brother Ricky Martin

Denis Sánchez continues to accuse Ricky Martin of abuse “Yesterday, Sánchez Martin filed a motion where he says that he changes his story and the new one says that in New York in 2012 at the age of 11, a sexual assault by Ricky Martin occurred,” Andreu said in his office in San Juan. The young man accused his uncle of this early September, two days after Ricky Martin filed a million-dollar lawsuit for extortion and damages against him. “In the dressing room of the Marquis Theater (in New York), for my 11th birthday, the plaintiff performed orogenital acts on me to the point of my ejaculation,” according to the new lawsuit filed by Denis Sánchez against the La mordidita singer. Filed Under: Younger Brother Ricky Martin.

Daniel Martin Torres comes out in defense of his brother Ricky Martin’s younger brother, Daniel Martin Torres, shared a press release on Thursday in which he came out in defense of the Puerto Rican singer, insisting that his brother would be incapable of harming another person. “Since last July, our family has been in deep grief. They have been long days that my brother Ricky has been able to face with integrity and courage. Today, as his younger brother, I feel the responsibility to publicly join the voices that support his integrity, ”said Daniel Martin Torres in the press release. Filed Under: Younger Brother Ricky Martin

His brother says that Ricky Martin “is incapable of harming any human being” “I do not know what emotional condition our nephew is in, what has led him to act in this way, accusing my brother of facts that I am not going to repeat in this communication because it would be echoing them. I know Enrique Martin Morales, my brother. He is incapable of harming any human being, much less abusing the innocence of a child, being a defender of the rights of minors for so many years.” “I ask that my brother not be judged until this process is finished,” concluded the press release that was shared by People en Español as well as on social media. So far Ricky Martin has not made a public statement about the new accusations. Filed Under: Younger Brother Ricky Martin