Ricky Martin’s son Valentino stuns in a surprising photo

Ricky Martin’s son Valentino shocks everyone.

The singer shared a surprising photo of his eldest son.

The Boricua’s son is growing up to be a stunner.

Ricky Martin is a proud father and over time he has taken great care took keep his children out of the public eye. He did share photos when they were babies, but now, he’s shocked everyone with a photo of his 14-year-old son Valentino.

In a recent Instagram post, Ricky Martin made it very clear that his son Valentino is no longer a child and is clearly following in his father’s footsteps. He also inherited an interest in acting according to his TikTok videos.

Ricky Martin and his son cause a sensation

The singer shared a photo of his son Valentino cutting his hair. He clearly inherited his father’s looks and favors Ricky Martin more than his other father Jwan Yosef.

Valentino already has a mustache, his face is no longer that of a child and, at 14 years old, he shows he’s ready for the entertainment world. He could be a model, actor or even a singer like his father.