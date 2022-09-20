Ricky Martin’s nephew was sued for harassing his nephew.

Dennis Sánchez speaks out.

What happened to the singer? Ricky Martin is going through one of the most difficult times of his life. In recent weeks, he was accused of various crimes. The singer was accused of alleged sexual assault for a second time by his nephew in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico Police spokesman, Axel Valencia, confirmed the news to the EFE news agency. He did not reveal the name of the person who filed the lawsuit because their identity cannot be revealed by protocol. “There is a complaint that was filed yesterday afternoon at the Río Piedras barracks by a victim who is an adult,” confirmed Valencia. Ricky Martin was accused by his nephew Primer Hora reported that it was his nephew who accused the singer again. It should be remembered that a few months ago he accused him of domestic violence and incest. Ricky Martin’s nephew claimed that he called him frequently and that he even prowled around his house. Dennis Sánchez also claimed they had a romantic relationship, which lasted approximately seven months. It was also said that Martin’s husband Jwan Yosef had asked for a divorce and custody of their children. FILED FROM: Nephew Ricky Martin Sues

Dennis Sánchez speaks for the first time Dennis Yadiel Sánchez spoke for the first time, exclusively to ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda!. He talked about the lawsuit he filed against his uncle Ricky Martin, whom he accused of harassment, incest and sexual assault. Reporter Alex Rodríguez interviewed him outside his home in Puerto Rico, where the singer’s nephew made it clear that there is “solid evidence” to prove his uncle’s actions and that he hopes that everything is resolved in court. He also made it clear that he didn’t initiate the process for money.

Dennis reveals he was abused at age 12 Dennis Sánchez confirmed that the authorities have already begun investigating his accusations. The 21-year-old wants to tell his version of events. However, for now he must be careful with what he says. “The Sexual Affairs Division of the Puerto Rico Police has opened an investigation right now based on the evidence we have presented, and everything that has happened since I was 12 years old,” he explained in the interview with ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda!

“They don’t let me tell the truth” “I would love to be able to tell the whole truth, but they won’t let me. When everything is resolved and all the evidence comes out, I will be able to speak, but right now I can’t,” said Dennis in the exclusive interview, WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE At the end of July, Ricky Martin declared in a video posted on social media that his nephew’s statements were “lies” and that the young man was experiencing “mental problems”. “Totally untrue, that is simply a strategy to change the narrative. That will be resolved little by little, we really go forward with the truth, with all the evidence and hopefully justice will be done. This is something serious and it is going to be proven,” he told ¡Séntese Quien Pueda!