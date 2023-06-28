Meet Ricky Martin’s husband Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin's husband Juan Yosef is a Swedish painter and sculptor. He resided in London before moving to California with Ricky Martin.
- Juan Yosef has dual citizenship: Syrian and Swedish.
Meet Ricky Martin’s husband Juan Yosef. Yosef was born in Syria and his family immigrated to Sweden when he was just two years old. However, his Syrian roots have always been an important part of his identity.
Yosef lived in London, where he obtained his Master of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious Central Saint Martins College of Art in 2011.
Jwan Yosef married Ricky Martin in 2017
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin got married at the end of 2017 in a very intimate ceremony that was attended by his closest loved ones.
The couple plans to have a much bigger wedding soon, where they will invite everyone who has shared the most important moments of their lives. However, this celebration has not been planned to date.
They have two children together
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin have two children: Lucía Martín-Yosef, born on December 31, 2018, and Renn Martín-Yosef, born on October 29, 2019.
The stars have chosen to keep their children out of the public eye and have been very private about raising them together. Martin is also the father of Valentino and Matteo, twins who were born via surrogate on August 5, 2008, before his marriage.
Jwan Yosef is a successful painter and sculptor
Before his marriage to Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef had already made a name for himself in the art world, as a painter and sculptor based in the United Kingdom.
According to his official biography, Yosef has an MFA from Central Saint Martins in London and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Konstfack University College of Arts in Stockholm.
Yosef has received important awards
Jwan Yosef has had nine solo art shows. Most of them have taken place in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Yosef won the 2013 Threadneedle Prize in London and the 2013 Beers Contemporary Award, also in London.