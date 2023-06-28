Ricky Martin’s husband Juan Yosef is a Swedish painter and sculptor.

He resided in London before moving to California with Ricky Martin.

Juan Yosef has dual citizenship: Syrian and Swedish.

Meet Ricky Martin’s husband Juan Yosef. Yosef was born in Syria and his family immigrated to Sweden when he was just two years old. However, his Syrian roots have always been an important part of his identity.

Yosef lived in London, where he obtained his Master of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious Central Saint Martins College of Art in 2011.

Jwan Yosef married Ricky Martin in 2017

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin got married at the end of 2017 in a very intimate ceremony that was attended by his closest loved ones.

The couple plans to have a much bigger wedding soon, where they will invite everyone who has shared the most important moments of their lives. However, this celebration has not been planned to date.